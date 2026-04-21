Pile This Simple Topping On Pastrami Sandwiches (It's Magic)
Ordinarily, we might argue that nothing is better than pastrami except "more pastrami." But, the secret to building a restaurant-worthy pastrami sandwich is one not-so-secret ingredient that's been hiding out in your crisper drawer all along ... technically, two ingredients: Onions and butter. Caramelized onions are the creative topping that most foodies never think to put on pastrami sandwiches. But with a little patience, the payoff is opulent.
Pastrami is beef (typically the brisket cut) that gets transformed through an elaborate preparation process. The raw meat gets cured in a flavorful wet brine of salt, sugar, garlic, and pickling spices — which are also responsible for the meat's signature red-pink hue. From there, the cured, flavorful beef gets generously seasoned in a spice rub (often black pepper and coriander seed), then smoked and steamed. The prep work is lengthy and involved, but the result is an ultra-dimensional, distinctive taste and fork-tender texture.
All that work deserves the best possible presentation, right? Caramelized onions are often used to enhance the flavor of robustly savory dishes. On a pastrami sandwich, the addition of rich, earthy caramelized onions artfully complements that sweet-spiced meat for luscious balance. Plus, the moisture of the onions provides a succulent textural element in every meaty bite. Perhaps the best part about this pastrami sandwich upgrade is that it's as easy as it is impactful. Simply assemble your sando as you normally might, then top the meat with a scoop of caramelized onions.
Caramelized onions take sweet-spiced pastrami to savory new depths
Aromatic and sweet-savory, caramelized onions are the one-step upgrade that gives pastrami sandos instant depth. Although a word to the wise about caramelized onions: There's no rushing here. Caramelized onions are slowly cooked in butter over medium-low heat, becoming tender and translucent with a touch of golden brown. The natural sugars in the onions are responsible for the caramelization, and it takes a patient, gentle hand to coax 'em out. It's the same reason why French onion soup takes a while to come together, yet only requires a handful of ingredients. Much like the curing process of that pastrami, transformation takes time — but it's well worth the forbearance. Set aside at least 20 minutes for properly caramelized onions. To help foodies level up their pastrami game, we've rounded up a few foolproof technique tips for nailing the perfect caramelized onions every time.
For the most umami-bomb sammy, accentuate those caramelized onions by topping your pastrami sandwich with an equally smoky cheese, like Gruyere, brie, or even a smear of wood-smoked cream cheese. Serve on marbled rye dotted with caraway seeds (which will further showcase the spiced profile of the pastrami), a smear of whole grain brown mustard, and a sour pickle spear on the side. To complete the meal, pair your caramelized-onion-topped pastrami sandwich with chilled potato salad and (in true Katz's Deli fashion) a piece of cinnamon babka for dessert.