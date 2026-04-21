Pile This Simple Topping On Pastrami Sandwiches (It's Magic)

Ordinarily, we might argue that nothing is better than pastrami except "more pastrami." But, the secret to building a restaurant-worthy pastrami sandwich is one not-so-secret ingredient that's been hiding out in your crisper drawer all along ... technically, two ingredients: Onions and butter. Caramelized onions are the creative topping that most foodies never think to put on pastrami sandwiches. But with a little patience, the payoff is opulent.

Pastrami is beef (typically the brisket cut) that gets transformed through an elaborate preparation process. The raw meat gets cured in a flavorful wet brine of salt, sugar, garlic, and pickling spices — which are also responsible for the meat's signature red-pink hue. From there, the cured, flavorful beef gets generously seasoned in a spice rub (often black pepper and coriander seed), then smoked and steamed. The prep work is lengthy and involved, but the result is an ultra-dimensional, distinctive taste and fork-tender texture.

All that work deserves the best possible presentation, right? Caramelized onions are often used to enhance the flavor of robustly savory dishes. On a pastrami sandwich, the addition of rich, earthy caramelized onions artfully complements that sweet-spiced meat for luscious balance. Plus, the moisture of the onions provides a succulent textural element in every meaty bite. Perhaps the best part about this pastrami sandwich upgrade is that it's as easy as it is impactful. Simply assemble your sando as you normally might, then top the meat with a scoop of caramelized onions.