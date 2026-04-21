The 68-Year-Old Breakfast Chain Customers Say Isn't Worth It Anymore

At one time, IHOP was known for serving up massive portions of American-style breakfast food at all hours of day or night. Since 1958, it has been The Great Equalizer — inebriated artists, broke college students, and insomniac businessmen could all congregate at their local IHOP in sacred solidarity. Nowadays, however, competitors like Waffle House are also open to the late-night crowd, and shed light on an unflattering comparison: IHOP's food is often pretty lousy, actually. The dishes coming out aren't as good as they used to be, say fans, many of whom agree that the restaurant chain simply isn't worth visiting anymore.

It may not currently be a great time to be an IHOP fan, but it once was. As one customer in a Reddit post rants, "I miss the old IHOP ... First they get rid of 90% of their menu items that were 'difficult to prepare' ... If you had any favorite items that were taken off the menu as well let's reminisce over the good times. I miss their cream cheese frosting and flavored hot chocolates." Here at Tasting Table, we've praised IHOP's Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes and Spicy Poblano Omelette in previous taste-tests due to these unique flavors, which are more complex than the stripped-down diner classics that foodies can make themselves at home. Alas, the post's comments section is filled with similarly disappointed customer testimonials, whether from low-quality food orders or intensely bad service. Overall, the trend seems to be an all-encompassing downturn in the IHOP dining experience.