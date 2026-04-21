Why Prime Rib Can Be A Risky Pick At Buffets

Whether it's your favorite Indian restaurant or The Golden Corral, most buffets are a decadent, all-you-can-eat experience that most of us relish. However, there are faux pas when it comes to buffet dining, such as loading up on the wrong items. According to Dennis Littley, the chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, prime rib is a buffet food you should avoid at all costs.

"Prime rib tastes best when it is freshly sliced and rested," Littley told Tasting Table in a recent interview. "However, buffets typically mean that the prime rib sits under heat lamps for an extended period of time." Letting meat sit out for longer than two hours, especially a cut of steak that's usually served medium rare like prime rib, poses food safety dangers. According to Littley, "Large cuts of meat are held at inconsistent temperatures, where the bacteria could multiply rapidly unless proper hot-holding guidelines are followed." Even when left under a heat lamp, the internal temperature of the prime rib could enter into the danger zone, which lies between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If the meat falls within that temperature range, the likelihood of bacterial proliferation and foodborne illness is very high.

High-end buffets may have carvers stationed at prime rib stations, taking extra precautions to maintain the proper temperature conditions. Still, keeping the meat warm poses problems. As Littley says, "The top layer may become dehydrated, and the internal temperature will begin to fluctuate, causing potential damage to the texture/flavor of the meat."