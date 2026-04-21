Add This To Your List Of Prime Rib Seasonings For Meatier Depth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While cooking prime rib may seem like a daunting task, we've consulted the pros to guide you every step of the way, from buying the best cut to cooking it correctly. And one crucial preparation step for a flavorful prime rib is seasoning it properly. While we've determined various unexpected ingredients to bolster your next prime rib's flavor, we also consulted an expert who's come up with a unique ingredient that you should add to your list of seasonings. In an interview with Tasting Table, Dennis Littley, the chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, made a strong case for seasoning prime rib with beef bouillon.
According to Littley, "The use of beef bouillon in addition to a prime rib seasoning can add layers to the total savory flavor of the beef, adding additional flavor (umami) along with some salt and roasted characteristics." Beef bouillon is a cheap, readily available product with multiple ingredients that'll add complexity to your next prime rib rub without overpowering the flavor of the meat. Instead, Littley says that bouillon will "round it out and give it a 'more seasoned,' restaurant-style flavor."
To incorporate bouillon into a prime rib seasoning blend, Littley advises to "take a small amount of bouillon powder and mix it into a dry rub containing salt, pepper, garlic, and dried herbs." If you're using a paste or cube, Littley says, "Make sure to dissolve them completely and/or mix them into your rub/paste so that it sticks evenly to your meat."
Chef Littley's tips for seasoning and cooking prime rib
Beef bouillon is the secret weapon your next prime rib rub needs, but you should also bring more nuanced flavors into the mix. Chef Littley recommends more than just basic seasonings, aromatics, and dried herbs. "Smoked paprika, onion powder, and a bit of mustard powder complement the rich nature of the beef nicely and help counteract it," he told us. To that effect, we consulted 5 different experts on their favorite seasoning blends for prime rib, and many of them listed pre-made blends that you can pick up at the grocery store like McCormick Montreal Steak Seasoning and Lawry's Seasoned Salt. Of course, you can always make your own blend to bring different cuisines into the picture. Berbere seasoning, pastrami seasoning, and chimichurri-inspired rubs were also recommended by experts.
Although beef bouillon is a great supplemental ingredient to the spice rub, Littley shares that "bouillon contains a lot of sodium, so it is necessary to limit the amount of other salt you use." He also reassured us that adding beef bouillon won't change the cooking method your recipe instructs. Still, he has some cooking tips of his own. "Beef ribs cook best at low temperatures for long periods to ensure all areas are cooked to perfection," says Littley. He also warns against over-seasoning the prime rib, "especially during the last few minutes when you are going to get a nice brown crust." Using too much seasoning will only lead to a bitter crust and result in uneven flavor distribution.