Add This To Your List Of Prime Rib Seasonings For Meatier Depth

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While cooking prime rib may seem like a daunting task, we've consulted the pros to guide you every step of the way, from buying the best cut to cooking it correctly. And one crucial preparation step for a flavorful prime rib is seasoning it properly. While we've determined various unexpected ingredients to bolster your next prime rib's flavor, we also consulted an expert who's come up with a unique ingredient that you should add to your list of seasonings. In an interview with Tasting Table, Dennis Littley, the chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, made a strong case for seasoning prime rib with beef bouillon.

According to Littley, "The use of beef bouillon in addition to a prime rib seasoning can add layers to the total savory flavor of the beef, adding additional flavor (umami) along with some salt and roasted characteristics." Beef bouillon is a cheap, readily available product with multiple ingredients that'll add complexity to your next prime rib rub without overpowering the flavor of the meat. Instead, Littley says that bouillon will "round it out and give it a 'more seasoned,' restaurant-style flavor."

To incorporate bouillon into a prime rib seasoning blend, Littley advises to "take a small amount of bouillon powder and mix it into a dry rub containing salt, pepper, garlic, and dried herbs." If you're using a paste or cube, Littley says, "Make sure to dissolve them completely and/or mix them into your rub/paste so that it sticks evenly to your meat."