Why Krispy Kreme's Bold Attempt At Low-Carb Donuts Completely Failed
Far before the debut of low carb fast food options like Chipotle's high protein bowls or the many sugar-free Dunkin' drinks, Krispy Kreme got slightly ahead of the game with a whole wheat version of its iconic glazed donut. The item debuted in February 2007, supposedly as a response to the burgeoning low-carb diet trend in the United States. Did it bring dieters back into stores? The fact that you can't order it today probably answers that, and it's all because this donut wasn't as innovative as it seemed.
Krispy Kreme's Whole Wheat Glazed donut didn't look like a farce: It was made from 100% whole wheat dough, mixed with caramel flavoring and topped with the chain's famous original glaze. Stan Parker, senior vice president of marketing, promoted the treat as "an alternative for health-conscious consumers with the benefits of 100 percent whole wheat" (via NBC). Taste testers said the donut was perfectly likable, too; the caramel flavor was the only big difference from the original taste-wise. Unfortunately, the nutritional difference wasn't as big as you would guess, either.
Customers, dietitians, and nutritionists pointed out that an Original Krispy Kreme Glazed donut contains 190 calories, 22 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of sugar. At 180 calories, 19 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of sugar, the whole wheat version only cut 10 calories and 3 grams of carbs. Having failed at its gimmick, this "healthy" item vanished from Krispy Kreme's donut lineup – and so did a similar donut released around the same time.
Krispy Kreme's multigrain donut didn't stick around, either
In June of 2007, Krispy Kreme released another health-focused treat that is mostly forgotten today: A multigrain cake donut made with seven grains, flavored with molasses, brown sugar, and pecan, and topped with an "oatmeal crisp crunch." This item was also meant to appeal to health-conscious customers, but considering that Krispy Kreme cake doughnuts are pretty much made from actual cake, it's safe to assume this treat wasn't very nutritious, either. However, it's not as much of an obvious failure as its whole wheat cousin. The multigrain donut was limited edition, so its disappearance from the chain's menu was only natural.
The thought of Krispy Kreme trying to sell health products may seem silly to us today, but at the time, the company was desperate. NBC reported that the chain's sales had been suffering for three years prior to the debut of its whole wheat donut, purportedly due to American consumers' sudden revolt against carb-laden foods. At the time of the multigrain donut's release, Nation's Restaurant News reported that Krispy Kreme had lost $7.4 million in one financial quarter.
Fortunately, Krispy Kreme didn't join the list of failed restaurant chains we now miss. The company seemingly came to its senses and went back to relying on the deliciously indulgent donuts that made it famous in the first place. Until the day another donut chain throws its hat into the low-carb ring and actually succeeds, dieters are better off making a high-protein keto donut recipe themselves.