Why Krispy Kreme's Bold Attempt At Low-Carb Donuts Completely Failed

Far before the debut of low carb fast food options like Chipotle's high protein bowls or the many sugar-free Dunkin' drinks, Krispy Kreme got slightly ahead of the game with a whole wheat version of its iconic glazed donut. The item debuted in February 2007, supposedly as a response to the burgeoning low-carb diet trend in the United States. Did it bring dieters back into stores? The fact that you can't order it today probably answers that, and it's all because this donut wasn't as innovative as it seemed.

Krispy Kreme's Whole Wheat Glazed donut didn't look like a farce: It was made from 100% whole wheat dough, mixed with caramel flavoring and topped with the chain's famous original glaze. Stan Parker, senior vice president of marketing, promoted the treat as "an alternative for health-conscious consumers with the benefits of 100 percent whole wheat" (via NBC). Taste testers said the donut was perfectly likable, too; the caramel flavor was the only big difference from the original taste-wise. Unfortunately, the nutritional difference wasn't as big as you would guess, either.

Customers, dietitians, and nutritionists pointed out that an Original Krispy Kreme Glazed donut contains 190 calories, 22 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of sugar. At 180 calories, 19 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of sugar, the whole wheat version only cut 10 calories and 3 grams of carbs. Having failed at its gimmick, this "healthy" item vanished from Krispy Kreme's donut lineup – and so did a similar donut released around the same time.