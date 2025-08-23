Are Krispy Kreme Cake Doughnuts Made From Actual Cake?

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are irresistible. When a new store opens up in a city, customers will line up around the block to get a taste of those original glazed doughnuts. But that's not the only kind of doughnut the company sells by a long shot. Beyond its signature yeast-raised doughnuts, including filled varieties, Krispy Kreme also offers cake doughnuts. These doughnuts are denser and have a more crumb-like texture because they are made with a batter that is much closer to a traditional cake.

Most of Krispy Kreme's doughnuts use yeast. In the store, you can watch these doughnuts moving along on racks that travel through a proofer before cooking. The biggest difference between a yeast doughnut and a cake doughnut comes from the leavening agent. Although Krispy Kreme cake doughnuts aren't made with actual cake, their batter is similar to traditional cake batter, with some tweaks. In terms of a Krispy Kreme cake doughnut versus a cake you'd make at home, their cake doughnuts also include commercial ingredients like emulsifiers (lecithin) and preservatives (sodium propionate) to enhance texture and shelf life. Ingredients like dextrose and corn syrup solids can affect texture and moisture compared to the plain sugar in homemade.

Because cake doughnuts use baking powder as a leavening agent instead of yeast, they don't need to be proofed. That means you can enjoy a cake doughnut sooner than a yeast doughnut. If you happen to be in the store when they're making the cake doughnuts, you'll see the proofer is pushed out of the way and the doughnut batter is dropped directly into the oil for them to fry. The difference between a baked cake doughnut and a fried one is distinct and worth trying if you haven't already.