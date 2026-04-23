4 Major Upscale Chain Restaurants You May Not Realize Are Owned By The Same Company

With a name like Bloomin' Brands, it wouldn't take long for steakhouse fans to guess at least one of the four restaurants the company operates. Just think of a chain with a wildly popular menu item bearing the same name, and the aha! moment will likely hit. Of course, it's the iconic Bloomin' Onion appetizer from Outback Steakhouse.

Bloomin Brands, formerly called Outback Steakhouse, Inc, is a corporation created in 1991 after four friends launched the Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida, three years earlier. Outback was eventually joined under that corporate umbrella by three additional restaurant acquisitions: Carrabba's Italian Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Bonefish Grill.

The fab-four dining chains now share the love across more than 1,450 restaurants worldwide, making it a major player on the casual dining scene. If you live in America, there's a pretty good chance you've noticed or experienced at least one of these chains, since the four brands collectively have a presence in 46 states. Here's a closer look at each of those eateries and what they bring to the proverbial and literal table.