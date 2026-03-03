The Cheapest Pasta Dish You Can Possibly Order At Carrabba's Italian Grill

Italian chain restaurants range from ultra-cheap spots to more upscale eateries that charge a few extra bucks, and Carrabba's Italian Grill sits in the middle of this price range. Most of its pasta dishes, for instance, are priced around $20 to $25, with items containing meat or seafood costing more than the rest. The cheapest of all, though, is the spaghetti with pomodoro sauce, a frills-free dish that costs $15.99 at most Carrabba's locations.

You won't get anything particularly fancy with Carrabba's spaghetti, but it's a bargain that definitely satisfies. Pomodoro sauce is much like marinara, with just a few differences that make it even simpler in flavor, creating a fresh, tomato-forward taste. The restaurant finishes off the noodle and tomato sauce combo with some herbs and grated Parmesan. You also get a fairly generous serving for your $15.99, and the taste doesn't disappoint.

We think Carrabba's is one of the restaurant chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs – and reviewers agree that the chain's spaghetti is cooked perfectly al dente, with or without meatballs. The pomodoro spaghetti also has a balanced ratio of noodles to sauce and a comforting homemade flavor. And if you prefer spaghetti senza gluten, Carrabba's is happy to offer gluten-free pasta with any dish, for no extra charge. But if this dish sounds too mundane for you, the chain offers other pastas for not much more money.