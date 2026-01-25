6 Restaurant Chains With The Best Spaghetti And Meatballs

Sure, it may seem like it's tooting its own horn with a name like Bravo!, but anyone who's tried the spaghetti and meatballs from Bravo! Italian Kitchen has likely said the same thing when they were done. Though Columbus, Ohio may not seem like a natural birth place for an Italian restaurant, customers don't seem to mind, especially when it comes to the spaghetti and meatballs dish. Featuring Grana Padano cheese and meatballs made of both pork and beef, the dish on its own has its fans, especially thanks to the generous serving size. However, the massive meatballs seem to take center stage here. It's hard for them not to — even though it seems that each dish comes with only three meatballs, you won't be left wanting more. These gigantic meat hunks take up the whole plate, rendering the spaghetti noodles to second billing.

One Yelper who apparently simplifies their Italian restaurant reviews based on the meatballs gave Bravo! 5 stars for its meat offering, and numerous reviews noted that they skipped the pasta and got the meatballs on their own. Another Tripadvisor review even had to admit they were beat when it came to cooking meatballs, writing, "The meatballs might have been the best I've ever had including the ones I make." Bravo!'s method may or may not involve one of the 12 best meatball recipes out there, but whatever the chefs are doing back in the kitchen, it seems to be working.