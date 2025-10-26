The '90s Italian Restaurant Chain That Survived Bankruptcy And Still Has 24 Locations Left

Today, when we want Italian cuisine fast and easy, we lean on restaurant chains like Olive Garden or Carrabba's. But once upon a time, in the late 90s and early 2000s, many people across the country were getting their pasta and comfort meal fix from the one and only Johnny Carino's.

It was chef Johnny Carino himself who developed the original idea for the chain that would come to be known for its family-style meals and traditional Italian fare. He inherited a 15-unit Italian concept from Brinker International in 1994 and was tasked with revamping the menu to fit his own Italian heritage. Later, in 1997, the restaurant company Fired Up — founded by former Brinker executives Norman Abdallah and Creed Ford III — acquired Johnny Carino's and helped in growing its footprint. Johnny Carino's started in Fort Collins, Colorado, but by its peak in 2006, it was operating 173 locations – both company-owned and franchises — across 30 states.

Unfortunately, less than a decade later, the chain was no longer twirling in success. It was drowning in debt. In 2014, its parent company, Fired Up, was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the recession, a decline in gas and oil prices, and costs related to the Affordable Care Act as main reasons. Then, despite closing stores and liquidating assets, the company filed for bankruptcy again in 2016. Still, like any true Italian classic, Johnny Carino's has proven resilient, and a handful of the restaurant's locations continue to serve guests to this day.