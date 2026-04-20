The Classic Aldi Coffee Creamer You Should Avoid Buying

Coffee creamer is something many people look forward to in their morning routines. Whether it's a basic sweetened vanilla flavor or a seasonal variety like peppermint mocha, coffee creamers are a great way to add a splash of flavor to what could otherwise be bitter and bland coffee or espresso. While you could make easy DIY coffee creamer in under five minutes at home, sometimes it's easier to just grab a bottle when you're at the grocery store. Unfortunately for Aldi shoppers who enjoy a bit of creamy hazelnut flavor in their coffee, the chain's Barissimo Delightfully Pure Hazelnut Coffee Creamer leaves much to be desired.

In our list of 11 Aldi dairy products to buy and 5 to avoid, our taste tester was severely underwhelmed by Aldi's Barissimo Delightfully Pure Hazelnut Coffee Creamer. Even being a hazelnut latte fan themselves, our writer referred to the flavor as "somewhat unpleasant" and said that it also didn't have an attractive aroma, which is necessary in the flavored coffee-drinking realm. Our reviewer lamented that the hazelnut creamer "smells artificial and overpowering without offering the authentic nuttiness profile" that they enjoy so much with other hazelnut-flavored creamers and coffees. In possibly the harshest part of the review, our writer detailed their immediate reaction to trying the Barissimo Delightfully Pure Hazelnut Coffee Creamer, saying that they took a sip and immediately regretted purchasing the hazelnut flavored creamer.