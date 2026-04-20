Mexican Tuna Salad Is As Easy As It Is Fresh And Flavorful

Tuna salad is a tried and true lunchtime staple. Everybody and their proverbial uncle has their own special take on it, from simple but refined versions to spruced up iterations like crunchy green goddess tuna salad. There's truly no end to what you can whip up from a simple can of tuna. But do other countries do it better? The French, delightfully, have tuna niçoise and Pan Bagnat. For a Greek twist you can stir in tzatziki, feta, and olives. Meanwhile, the Japanese have tuna mayo onigirazu (or "sushi sandwich"), which subs rice wrapped in nori (dried seaweed) for bread. But not since Matthew McConaughey's tuna salad mastery, has a tuna salad recipe taken off with such fervor, as the Mexican tuna salad. Why? Because not only is it flavorful and fresh-tasting, but it's also super easy to throw together (but we have a hack to make it even easier!)

TikTok creator @jenmoralesfam04 kicked off the recent fervor posting her family's version of Mexican tuna salad in February, causing fans to share themselves trying it and adding their own spins on the recipe (with corn, cucumbers, and yogurt), and picking up new devotees along the way. The rest, as they say, is viral history. Except Morales didn't invent Mexican tuna salad. In fact, the internet is filled with Mexican tuna salad recipes (we even posted our own take in 2024). However, she did help kick off its recent rise in popularity. Regardless of who actually conceived it, the main ingredients and idea are roughly the same: Tuna, mayo, tomatoes, onions, avocado, lime juice, jalapeño, and cilantro all come together to make for one tasty, bright, and fresh tasting combo.