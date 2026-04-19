One Of Las Vegas' Best Burgers Is Hiding Inside A Dive Bar

As the home of countless celebrity chef restaurants and two of the most expensive bars in the U.S., it's no secret that dining in Las Vegas can be costly. But if you push past the cash-grabs, you'll find that the City of Lights has tons of affordable yet delicious spots, including Stay Tuned Burgers inside the Hard Hat Lounge, one of the city's oldest dive bars. On our list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, this hidden spot swept the competition in Nevada.

Among all the posters, neon signs, and graffiti in the dimly-lit Hard Hat Lounge, you might have trouble spotting Stay Tuned Burgers. You just have to look for the corner full of burger-themed decor. Given the location, you might assume Stay Tuned is a Las Vegas hidden gem only locals know about, but its smash-burger has actually been named as the city's best by outlets from Las Vegas Weekly to Eater. Locals and critics alike can't get enough of the joint's signature sandwich, which is always cooked to order and stars a juicy yet crispy smashed beef patty made from hand-ground meat, house-made pickles, special sauce, and diced onions in a potato bun.

Stay Tuned's single-patty smashburger costs $10, while a double costs $12, an absolute bargain for Vegas. For a bit more cash, it also offers vegan versions. If you're still not convinced these burgers are better than any $25 sandwich you can get on the Strip, just listen to what diners have to say.