One Of Las Vegas' Best Burgers Is Hiding Inside A Dive Bar
As the home of countless celebrity chef restaurants and two of the most expensive bars in the U.S., it's no secret that dining in Las Vegas can be costly. But if you push past the cash-grabs, you'll find that the City of Lights has tons of affordable yet delicious spots, including Stay Tuned Burgers inside the Hard Hat Lounge, one of the city's oldest dive bars. On our list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, this hidden spot swept the competition in Nevada.
Among all the posters, neon signs, and graffiti in the dimly-lit Hard Hat Lounge, you might have trouble spotting Stay Tuned Burgers. You just have to look for the corner full of burger-themed decor. Given the location, you might assume Stay Tuned is a Las Vegas hidden gem only locals know about, but its smash-burger has actually been named as the city's best by outlets from Las Vegas Weekly to Eater. Locals and critics alike can't get enough of the joint's signature sandwich, which is always cooked to order and stars a juicy yet crispy smashed beef patty made from hand-ground meat, house-made pickles, special sauce, and diced onions in a potato bun.
Stay Tuned's single-patty smashburger costs $10, while a double costs $12, an absolute bargain for Vegas. For a bit more cash, it also offers vegan versions. If you're still not convinced these burgers are better than any $25 sandwich you can get on the Strip, just listen to what diners have to say.
Why burger aficionados love Stay Tuned Burgers so much
Though its host Hard Hat Lounge has operated for over 60 years, Stay Tuned Burgers owner Bobby Meader started his business in 2021 as a small pop-up. It soon became one of the best cheap places to eat in Las Vegas, according to visitors. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "These burgers were DELISH. Super simple, nothing fancy, but the flavors? So good. That sauce they use? Fire. Mouthwatering. I was not expecting that level of flavor from such a low key spot." Another reviewer said, "The pickles were surprisingly good and added the perfect crunch and tang". Another impressed customer on Reddit confirmed that the burgers "lived up to the hype 100%."
As for Stay Tuned's vegan smashburger — which is cooked on its own dedicated grill – diners say it's so good, they can't discern it from a beef burger. One customer on Yelp called it the best vegan burger they've tasted and also complimented the kind and accommodating service. Don't miss Stay Tuned's tater tots, either, which can be ordered plain, cheesy, or loaded with cheese, pickles, and caramelized onions. A reviewer on Yelp called them "super crispy and delicious, easily the best tater tots I've had."
The only caveat here is that Hard Hat Lounge only admits customers over the age of 21, but it has outdoor seating, so you can order from Stayed Tuned inside and bring the food out. There's really no reason not to visit this unassuming yet outstanding burger slinger.