12 Of The Most Expensive Bars In The US

The American bar scene has come a long way since Prohibition when drinking establishments were forced to disband or go underground (or move to an area accessible only through a secret door or passageway). Although speakeasy-style bars still abound across the country, this is merely a bit of fun these days. The vast majority of bars fall into the category of cocktail bars, wine bars, beer gardens or brew pubs, dive bars, lounges, and anything in between. All of these categories (with the possible exception of dive bars, which tend to be universally cheap) come with various price tags attached to them. This can make it hard to tell how much you might have to fork out on a drink just by looking at a place (although sometimes it's pretty obvious).

This is why we've put together a list of the most expensive bars in the U.S., where unfortunately, the price of drinking seems to have risen significantly since 2018, and especially since the pandemic. The purpose of this list is not only to satisfy your insatiable curiosity but also to warn you away from a place in case you're feeling a bit budget-challenged or point you in the right direction if you're in the mood to splurge. Either way, you will have the option of choosing between a diverse and dynamic selection of cocktail bars because cocktails — given the time and skill needed to make them — tend to make drinks more expensive than at wine or beer establishments.