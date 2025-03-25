12 Of The Most Expensive Bars In The US
The American bar scene has come a long way since Prohibition when drinking establishments were forced to disband or go underground (or move to an area accessible only through a secret door or passageway). Although speakeasy-style bars still abound across the country, this is merely a bit of fun these days. The vast majority of bars fall into the category of cocktail bars, wine bars, beer gardens or brew pubs, dive bars, lounges, and anything in between. All of these categories (with the possible exception of dive bars, which tend to be universally cheap) come with various price tags attached to them. This can make it hard to tell how much you might have to fork out on a drink just by looking at a place (although sometimes it's pretty obvious).
This is why we've put together a list of the most expensive bars in the U.S., where unfortunately, the price of drinking seems to have risen significantly since 2018, and especially since the pandemic. The purpose of this list is not only to satisfy your insatiable curiosity but also to warn you away from a place in case you're feeling a bit budget-challenged or point you in the right direction if you're in the mood to splurge. Either way, you will have the option of choosing between a diverse and dynamic selection of cocktail bars because cocktails — given the time and skill needed to make them — tend to make drinks more expensive than at wine or beer establishments.
The XS Nightclub in Las Vegas
Cocktails are often expensive because of the training and creativity of the bartenders who make them, because the bar in question is in a sought-after location, or because it makes use of high-end ingredients. Others are expensive because they come with a measure of opulence, which is the case with the Ono cocktail at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. It will set you back a whopping $10,000, not only because it's made with Charles Heidsieck Champagne Charlie 1891, one of the best Champagnes for cocktails, and Louis XIII de Rémy Martin Black Pearl cognac, but also because it comes with men's silver cufflinks and an 18-karat white-gold chain.
Other cocktails at XS Nightclub are much cheaper, but that's not saying much. They average around $23, and one patron indicated on Google Reviews that they paid $40 just for two bottles of Fiji water and another reported paying $15 for a beer.
(702) 770-7300
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Bad Luck Bar in Detroit
While one might expect to find some pretty hefty price tags at bars in New York or Miami, the same is not necessarily the case for Detroit, where the cost of living is generally lower compared to other major cities. Yet Detroit is the home of The Bad Luck Bar, which is aptly named for anyone who went in thinking they'd find a cheap drink.
Here, the cheapest cocktails start at $20 and only go downhill from there (or uphill, if you will), all the way to $80 for a cocktail called The Grail, made with Don Julio 1942 tequila, creme de cacao, mole, and housemade Hellfire bitters. The drink is served neat with a chocolate from Quix Chocolate made especially for The Bad Luck Bar. There are also quite a few cocktails clocking in at $30 per drink, which is generally higher than average in any city. But according to a multitude of reviews, these prices are worth it. Many seem to enjoy the small, intimate atmosphere, while the drinks themselves are described as unique and inventive with outstanding presentations.
(313) 657-9177
1218 Griswold St., Detroit, MI 48226
The King Cole Bar in New York City
Expensive bars abound in New York City — indeed, the challenge here is to find something affordable. But then there's The King Cole, which knocks the city's cocktail averages out of the ballpark. But what else can you expect from a bar that is widely considered a symbol of luxury in an already opulent city? Indeed, it has long been a haunt for New York's elite, including celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Salvador Dalí. You can already tell that you're going to run into some pricey items at this bar, which is located in the St. Regis Hotel, where rooms typically go for about $2,000 per night.
Many drinks here are upwards of $26, including a signature cocktail made with Dom Pérignon champagne, Hennessy Paradis, and Grand Marnier 100. But perhaps most striking is that the bar claims to have invented the Bloody Mary as we know and love it today (though here it's called the red snapper). Luckily, this drink, which comes in several variations, starts from $25, so you won't have to dedicate your next mortgage payment to your cocktail bill.
2 E. 55th St., New York, NY 10022
The Aviary in Chicago
If you've ever heard of Alinea, one of Chicago's most exclusive and high-end restaurants (and one that boasts three Michelin stars), then you may have also come across The Aviary, a cocktail bar run by Grant Achatz Achatz, who is also the chef at Alinea. His strength lies in molecular gastronomy, which is exactly what you want from someone crafting your cocktails, especially if you're feeling adventurous or enjoy extraordinary flavor combinations.
Indeed, that is what you'll get at The Aviary, though it doesn't come cheap. Cocktail prices here average at around $25 a drink, or you can order a five- or seven-course cocktail and food tasting menu for up to $195 per person, or a three-course cocktail-only menu for $75 per person. A simple a la carte reservation calls for a $30 deposit that will be applied to the final bill, so even if you end up getting just one cocktail, you will have to pay $30 either way.
(312) 226-0868
955 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
The Top of the Standard in New York City
This well-placed bar is a luxury drinking establishment at the top of The Standard Hotel, right above the High Line in the city's Meatpacking District. It includes Boom, which is currently only open for private events, and Le Bain, which also acts as a dancing venue. The views of New York and New Jersey are stunning from this vantage point. In some ways, this already justifies the high price tag on cocktails, which run up to $85 for a pitcher.
The bar scene here is pretty hopping starting from the afternoon. After the hours of afternoon tea wind down, the space starts to liven up with some jazz in the evenings followed by drinks into the night. Just be sure to watch what you wear when trying to get into this locale. The dress code is pretty formal, so you might be turned away if you're not wearing the proper attire.
standardhotels.com/new-york/features/boom
(212) 645-4646
Charmaine's Rooftop Bar and Lounge in San Francisco
If you only have a short while to spend in San Francisco, head to this rooftop bar. You can get a pretty comprehensive view of the city there, alongside some good food and cocktails. This may also be why the bar is among the most expensive in the city. Drinks — including basics like spritzers — start at $20 per glass. You can also expect wines by the glass to start at a pretty high mark ($16 minimum), including those that come from just up the road in Napa or Sonoma.
But many patrons of the bar have said these prices are worth the experience. This is primarily because the view is so stunning and the service is so on top of things (no pun intended). The drinks themselves also receive pretty high marks in quality, which is not always the case with an establishment situated in such a beautiful location. Indeed, such places tend to rely heavily on the natural bounty around them, putting little effort into their own creations. Not so with Charmaine's, which employs some of the best mixologists in the city.
properhotel.com/san-francisco/restaurants-bars/charmaines
(415) 786-3467
Proper Hotel (Rooftop, 1100 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94102)
Hyde Beach in Miami
Miami is among the most expensive U.S. cities for a night out, so it shouldn't be surprising that at least one Miami bar appears on our list. At this trendy and somewhat ostentatious spot, the nonalcoholic drinks alone cost as much as an average alcoholic cocktail in most other bars in the country, ranging from $8 for an organic green tea to $33 for a drink with CBD oil. This section of the menu also includes a $900 for a magnum ice cream paired with a magnum bottle of decidedly alcoholic Champagne.
With those sorts of prices, you shouldn't get sticker shock when you see the alcoholic drinks menu. A common Corona will set you back $12, while specialty cocktails start at $22 by the glass and $120 by the pitcher. Meanwhile, if you're interested in a little snack between all these expensive drinks, small dishes can be purchased at similarly head-spinning prices, including a $350 wagyu tomahawk steak.
slshotels.com/south-beach/restaurants-and-bars/hyde-beach
(305) 455-2990
1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
The Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills
When Angelenos want a good cocktail made the way it's supposed to be, they head to The Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills. It serves up some of the most expensive cocktails in the city, with drinks starting at $25. The most expensive, at $30, is aptly named the Midas Touch. As its name implies, it has a golden luster. Made with El Tesoro Maybourne Edition Reposado, Empirical Ayuuk, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, saffron, lemon, and honey, the drink is a favorite for its balance of floral and spicy flavors and bright red hue.
The other cocktails on the menu are not far behind in price and flavor. After two more cocktails costing $30 each, the rest range from $25 to $28 and include the Mountain God, with Roku gin, Kuromoji, and snow-aged sake, and the Skyfall, with Grey Goose vodka, Botanist Gin, Lillet Blanc, and heather. This is the kind of place where you can enjoy a leisurely cocktail before dinner and even order a bespoke cocktail tasting menu to make the most of all the available options.
(310) 860-7886
225 N. Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Top of the Mark in San Francisco
As the name suggests, this cocktail bar is located at the top of the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel, which provides 360-degree views of San Francisco. This may be the main reason why drinks are so expensive–the cocktails cost $23 each, on average–since they are not widely seen as the best or most creative in town.
Even so, cocktails here are not bad by any means, especially if you don't ask your bartender for anything too unusual or off the menu. What you're really paying for, in addition to the view, is the history of the place. The bar opened in 1939, just in time to host American servicemen before they left for the front in WWII. It was tradition for soldiers to buy a bottle of something strong and leave it for the next soldier in their squadron, giving rise to what the bar now calls the "Squadron Shot," where members of the military, to this day, can enjoy a shot on the house.
(415) 616-6916
999 California St., San Francisco, CA 94108
Martiny's in New York City
No, the name of this popular cocktail bar in New York City has not been misspelled. Although the martinis on its menu are, in fact, one of the strengths of owner and mixologist Takuma Watanabe, the bar's name is actually a tribute to French-American sculptor Philip Martiny. Martiny used to have a studio where the bar is now.
If you want to make a reservation here, which is recommended to guarantee a seat, there is a required minimum spend of $50. This will cover about two cocktails, though you may be able to spend less if you want to chance it as a walk-in. As for those martinis, the bar's signature is called the Grand Martiny's and is a classic martini variation made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, La Cigarrera Manzanilla, Churchill's Porto 2016, St. Germain, Hine Rare, and grapes. This is Watanabe's own creation, which he describes as more elegant than a standard martini, as he told Liquor.com.
121 E. 17th St., New York, NY 10003
Barmini by José Andrés in Washington, D.C.
This is the kind of place you should not go to if you don't have a lot of money to spend on a whim, lest you accidentally order the Oops! I ordered a treasure chest cocktail, which clocks in at $250 and serves between two and six people. It's made with Jamaican rum, cachaça, guava, banana, passion fruit, vanilla, and champagne, and makes a great start to a night out if you can afford it.
Indeed, if you're on a splurge night, you may as well stop by Barmini to grab an expensive and delicious cocktail before your reservations at next door's Minibar, also by José Andrés, and also serving up expensive items in the form of a tasting menu. As for the rest of the cocktail menu, the offerings change seasonally but remain inventive and unique no matter what. Take, for example, the Apple Bloom, made with Calvados and fermented apples and inspired by Andrés' travels with his daughter, or the al pastor margarita, featuring Ibérico ham, clarified lime juice, triple sec, and a host of spices and herbs. The drinks may be expensive, but they are well worth the price in their own right.
(202) 393-4451
501 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20004
The Vault at The Bellagio in Las Vegas
The name of this bar evokes the place where one of the most exclusive casinos in Las Vegas keeps its money. This alone should be a clue as to the price of the cocktails it serves. Indeed, the average drink is $55 a glass. This includes the Liberty Torch, made with whiskey, saffron, orange sweet vermouth, lemon, and vanilla. With a price like that, you get a fine cocktail but also a show because the bundle of rosemary and orange in the drink is lit up at the table for smokiness and pizzazz.
A somewhat less expensive cocktail is the $90 Rose Romance, which combines rose Champagne, vodka, dragonfruit, St. Germain, and lemon and serves two people. This is almost a bargain, at least for an exclusive place like this. And you can still spend a lot of money here even if you're not into cocktails. The bar boasts a long list of expensive and rare vintage spirits, including a 1960s Bacardi and Rémy Martin cognac from the 1930s.
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
As much as I would have liked to travel the country and try different expensive cocktails without paying out of pocket, that is not what happened prior to the writing of this article. Instead, I found the most expensive bars in the country through online searches, going through individual menus and reviews for some of the most popular and luxurious bars in cities with the highest cost of living and picking out the ones with the most exorbitant average cocktail prices. While I also looked at spirits, wine, and beer prices to some extent, these were only an aside to the cocktails. Those don't tend to be as high as they are cocktails, on average. Although spirits can be even more expensive, the top shelf stuff is not consumed as often as a common cocktail.