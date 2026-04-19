You Might've Been Storing These Small Appliances Wrong This Entire Time

One big benefit of using small kitchen appliances is that they are easier to store. Yet you still need to take care when picking the perfect place in your kitchen to stash them when they're not in use. Many people actually don't realize that there is a right and wrong way to store small kitchen appliances, and that some may even pose a safety hazard if they are not stored correctly.

For instance, small electrical appliances like blenders, hand mixers, milk frothers, and food processors should be kept away from heat sources. Instead, these appliances should be stored in a clean, dry, cool place. If an appliance gets too hot, even when it's not in use, it could be dangerous. Excessive or prolonged exposure to heat may melt, fray, or warp cords. As plastic or metal components heat up, they may expand and become cracked and damaged over time. The next time you plug it in or turn it on, you may face an unexpected safety issue like electrical shock, sparks, or fire.

Electronic appliances are one thing you should never keep in your oven's bottom drawer, in the oven itself (even when it's not on), on the counter near the stovetop, in front of heating vents, or on top of other kitchen appliances that are turned on. It's also dangerous to store appliances near flammable items or liquids that could potentially spill onto them. Don't keep appliances or other electronics in the cabinet under your kitchen sink, on top of your refrigerator, or on shelves directly underneath bottles of cooking oil or other flammable liquids. Storing appliances near chemicals or flammables could cause spontaneous combustion due to the buildup of heat and the lack of air movement or ventilation.