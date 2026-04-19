To Make Greasy Oven Racks Sparkle Like New, Use This From Your Pantry

Let's be honest, cleaning the racks in the oven probably isn't one of your top priorities; so when you do decide to tackle them, there's probably quite a buildup of grease. While you can reach for deep cleaning products to bring your crusty oven back to life, you can also hold off on the fumes by reaching for a more natural solution — one that you probably already have in your pantry: cornstarch.

You might be familiar with cornstarch as a thickener for sauces, but it's also excellent at absorbing oil. This is what's going to make it a handy cleaner for your oven racks, and in fact, the rest of your oven. It's most effective and easier to apply if you make a paste with the cornstarch. Start with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and add enough hot water (about ½ to 1 cup) to make a thick paste.

Applied to the racks and allowed to sit for 20 minutes, or overnight if they're seriously grimy, you should be able to easily wipe off the excess with a paper towel and remove any leftover residue with a damp sponge. For an extra degreasing boost, you can combine cornstarch with vinegar or lemon juice. Alternatively, you can add baking soda to the cornstarch and water mix for a mild abrasive.