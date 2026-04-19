To Make Greasy Oven Racks Sparkle Like New, Use This From Your Pantry
Let's be honest, cleaning the racks in the oven probably isn't one of your top priorities; so when you do decide to tackle them, there's probably quite a buildup of grease. While you can reach for deep cleaning products to bring your crusty oven back to life, you can also hold off on the fumes by reaching for a more natural solution — one that you probably already have in your pantry: cornstarch.
You might be familiar with cornstarch as a thickener for sauces, but it's also excellent at absorbing oil. This is what's going to make it a handy cleaner for your oven racks, and in fact, the rest of your oven. It's most effective and easier to apply if you make a paste with the cornstarch. Start with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and add enough hot water (about ½ to 1 cup) to make a thick paste.
Applied to the racks and allowed to sit for 20 minutes, or overnight if they're seriously grimy, you should be able to easily wipe off the excess with a paper towel and remove any leftover residue with a damp sponge. For an extra degreasing boost, you can combine cornstarch with vinegar or lemon juice. Alternatively, you can add baking soda to the cornstarch and water mix for a mild abrasive.
Other ways to use cornstarch for cleaning
Cornstarch and its capacity for absorbing oil make it useful for a surprising number of cleaning uses around the home. For oil stains on upholstery or carpets, it should be your first port of call. Sprinkle over cornstarch, let it sit for at least 10 minutes before vacuuming, and repeat if needed. This will have the added benefit of acting as a deodorizer.
It's not only effective on soft furnishings — cornstarch can be used to clean marble, granite, and concrete. For fresh spills, use dry cornstarch as you would for fabrics, but for older stains, try applying a paste of cornstarch and water and letting it sit for 15 to 30 minutes. Cornstarch also acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to clean delicate surfaces where baking soda might be too harsh.
A cornstarch paste will remove tarnish from silverware without damaging the surface. Cornstarch can be an effective cleaner for windows, mirrors, and glass. It's just abrasive enough to cut through hard water spots without damaging the surface, and its absorbency will help to lift any greasy fingerprints.