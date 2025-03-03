This Common Pantry Ingredient Removes Marble Stains In A Pinch

Marble may look beautiful on kitchen and bathroom counters, with swirls of white freckled with unique grey whorls, but, man, is it hard to keep it clean. That red wine stain from last weekend? Yeah, it's still there. Spilled a bottle of foundation in the bathroom? Noticeable even all these weeks later. Marble is both a blessing and a curse, but luckily, if you spill an oil-based ingredient onto those countertops, you can prevent a stain with on simple ingredient you likely already have in your pantry: cornstarch.

It's important to apply the cornstarch almost immediately after making a spill to prevent a permanent stain. Blot (don't wipe) away as much of the spill as you can with a clean cloth, then grab the cornstarch and sprinkle a generous amount over the stain. After letting it sit for about 15 minutes, wipe away the cornstarch with another clean cloth. The stain should be mostly removed, and if not, try again. If you're dealing with an older oil stain, mix cornstarch with water to form a paste, then spread the paste over the stain and allow it to sit for a few hours. It may not entirely remove the stain, but it should help to lift at least some of the discoloration.