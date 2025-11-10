Mixing Vinegar With Cornstarch: What Makes This Cleaning Combo So Effective

There are a myriad of reasons to DIY your own cleaning solutions. It's cheaper, since you're using things you already have in the house, and almost always healthier, as you can completely avoid using any harsh chemicals. It's also easier (and often more efficient) compared to the pricey stuff you can buy in stores. But it all comes down to identifying the most effective household products that double as cleaners. Usually, it's a combo that doubles the impact, and one of the best is that of cornstarch and vinegar.

Cornstarch is mildly abrasive — tough enough to break down buildup but gentle enough to not damage surfaces in your home. It's also absorbent, so it sponges up all the moisture and not-so-pleasant stains. This is why cornstarch is the best solution for cleaning spills off of marble countertops. Mixed with simple water, cornstarch can even remove tarnish from silverware. Vinegar, meanwhile, attacks buildup and stains with its highly acidic nature.

You may already know plenty of ways you can use vinegar to clean your kitchen. When cornstarch and vinegar combine forces, you have a powerful cleaning solution that breaks up stains, absorbs moisture, and scrubs residue away without leaving any damage. To make your solution, simply mix a tablespoon of cornstarch in a cup of vinegar, heat it just until it's warm in your microwave, and transfer it to a spray bottle. When you apply it to a surface, let it sit for a few minutes before wiping.