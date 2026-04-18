The Zesty Ingredient Anthony Bourdain Used For Irresistible Roast Pork

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Anthony Bourdain was an outspoken proponent of meat-eating in all its varied forms, and an equally passionate champion of the beauty of garlic. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that his go-to roast pork recipe marries meat and garlic in their most elegant artistic incarnations: Tenderloin, meet garlic confit.

If you've never tried, made, or worked with it before, garlic confit is a spreadable condiment made by slow-cooking whole garlic cloves in oil at just below a simmer. Under the low, slow heat, that pungent garlic transforms into a sweet, smooth, rich-yet-tamed spread – and Bourdain cascaded it over his roast pork. Here at Tasting Table, we're even adding a dollop of garlic confit to our fried eggs, and (happily for home cooks) you can whip up a flavorful batch of garlic confit in your slow-cooker.

Bourdain lets intrepid home cooks in on his ultimate roast pork recipe in his "Les Halles Cookbook." The 2004 publication takes its name from Brasserie Les Halles, the Manhattan restaurant where Bourdain served as the executive chef before publishing his seminal "Kitchen Confidential" in 2000. Les Halles was known for elevated takes on traditional French dishes, and as Bourdain writes of his mignons de porc a l'ail recipe, "This is one of the most popular dishes at Les Halles." Bourdain's mignons de porc a l'ail is a zhuzhed-up pork tenderloin layered with bacon and garlic confit. The recipe calls for four heads of garlic confit per four 10-ounce pork tenderloins.