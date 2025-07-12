Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Hated This Kitchen Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was never one to mince words. He revered garlic for its versatility, calling the pungent bulb "divine." He preached that garlic should be treated with the respect it deserves, and so he abhorred the garlic press, which, in his seminal memoir "Kitchen Confidential," he called an abomination. "I don't know what that junk is that squeezes out the end of those things, but it ain't garlic," Bourdain groused.

There are mistakes that people make when using a garlic press, but even when using the device as directed, many chefs have a full-blown disdain for the popular kitchen tool. Perhaps it has to do with garlic's unusual propensity for getting more potent the more it's chopped. Garlic doesn't have its signature odor until it's cut or smashed. But once the garlic's cells are broken down by a garlic press or a knife, a complex chemical reaction releases diallyl sulfide, a compound that gives garlic its powerful scent and taste. In effect, the more you bruise garlic, the more intense its flavor. Pressed garlic, then, is extra-garlicky, and it can overpower the other flavors of the dish you're cooking if used in excess.

Bourdain preferred to either thinly slice garlic or smash it with the flat side of a chef's knife, which releases only a small amount of the garlic-smelling sulfur compound. The smashed clove could then be tossed into a pot of Italian Sunday Sauce to add garlic's perfume but not its sharp bite.