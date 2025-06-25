What Is Pistou Sauce And How Does It Differ From Pesto?

Pesto gets a lot of attention. Whether it's a classic basil pesto or a loosely adapted pesto made of kale and walnuts, the Italian sauce is well known and easy to find anywhere from restaurants to grocery store shelves. A strikingly similar condiment that gets much less attention, however, is the Provençal equivalent called pistou. The question is, what exactly differentiates the two?

In the simplest of terms, pistou is like the French cousin of Italian pesto as both sauces include basil and garlic that are pounded down with olive oil. The main difference between them is that while pesto includes pine nuts, pistou does not have any nuts in it. The omission of pine nuts in pistou has to do with the origins of the French sauce. Due to the lack of pine trees in the Provence region of France where the sauce comes from, there were no nuts available locally and therefore weren't part of the ingredients list. Additionally, pistou doesn't always contain cheese. Unlike pesto that includes parmesan, pistou may even swap in aged varieties like gruyere or gouda.