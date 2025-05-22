12 Unexpected Sauces To Elevate Your Salmon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salmon is one of the most satisfying foods to make at home. Incredibly rich and full of umami, its flaky flesh and pretty color also make it a crowd pleaser with kids and adults alike, meaning it's a great option for family dinners. Perhaps the best part of salmon is that it's deceptively simple for something so delicious. It cooks relatively quickly, after all, leaving you enough time to prepare some yummy sides or sauces. And while a well-cooked, well-seasoned piece of salmon doesn't need much more, the right sauce can take your meal to new heights.

Whether you prefer salmon rare on the inside or well done with a crispy skin, a really good sauce can make everything more exciting. You don't have to stick exclusively to the classics, either, and it can be rewarding to try something different. On that note, as a trained chef who makes salmon professionally on an almost weekly basis, I know just how versatile salmon can be, as well as ways to pair it with most flavor palettes and cuisines.

There are many directions to go with salmon, from a creamy dressing to an herbaceous condiment, or even something on the sweeter side. With that in mind, I've gathered a list of sauces you may not have thought to pair with salmon. There's something for everyone when it comes to enhancing this fish, including South Asian, North African, and Italian flavors (among others). Here are some unexpected sauces to elevate salmon.