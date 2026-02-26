Your Slow Cooker Is The Key To The Easiest And Most Luxurious Garlic Confit

For all of the garlic lovers out there, and we know that there are plenty of you, turning those paper-wrapped cloves into confit is one of the best tips out there for cooking with garlic. The process of slowly cooking garlic in oil diminishes its natural pungency, turning it soft, spreadable, and decadent, with a flavor similar to roasted garlic. Spread over grilled bread, it is a delicious appetizer all on its own, or you can toss garlic confit in the pan with fried eggs for an easy upgrade that adds layers of flavor. The trouble is, making garlic confit is a somewhat labor-intensive task. Or, at least, it is if you don't use your slow cooker.

Many recipes for garlic confit suggest submerging cloves of garlic in a dish of olive oil along with herbs and spices and placing the dish in a low-temperature oven for several hours. But if you substitute a slow cooker for the oven, you can save yourself some hassle and knock down your energy bill a bit. To use the slow cooker instead, just pop all of the same ingredients in the crock pot, set the temperature to low, and let it cook for around three hours, or until the garlic is nice and soft.

Both slow cookers and ovens are great for keeping a steady low temperature on foods, but using the slow cooker is a huge energy-saving kitchen tip. A six-quart crock pot only pulls about 180 watts of electricity on average, compared to 2,000-5,000 for a standard oven. That's a reduction of more than 90%. Even if things need to cook an hour longer in the slow cooker, the savings are still quite significant.