23 Dumpling Recipes You'll Come Back To Again And Again
Dumplings are arguably one of the most versatile types of food out there. A wide variety of different cultures boast some form of dumpling, and you can eat them as an appetizer, add them to soups, or fry them for a crispy exterior. And although some assume that dumplings are too difficult to make at home, that couldn't be further from the truth. If you're following a solid recipe, even beginner cooks can pull off some seriously delicious dumpling dishes, whether you're looking for Southern American-style chicken and dumplings, decadent pierogi, or East Asian-inspired dumplings filled with meat and veg.
We've rounded up our best dumpling recipes so you can figure out how to make these dishes yourself. So, save yourself some money and skip your favorite takeout place this week, and opt to make these dumpling dishes instead. You might realize that they're a lot easier to make than you could've imagined before.
Chicken and Dumplings Skillet
Southern-style chicken and dumplings come in many different forms, but we love that this recipe creates ultra-fluffy dumplings that cook easily in a skillet. Yes, you have to make the dough from scratch, but it's a pretty simple process. In fact, the whole meal will take you less than an hour to throw together, making it an easy option when you're craving a home-cooked meal that tastes super comforting. This recipe calls for chicken breasts, but you can also use thighs if you prefer moister meat.
Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings Skillet
Copycat Cracker Barrel Dumplings
If you've ever been to Cracker Barrel for lunch or dinner before, then chances are that you've tried the chain's chicken and dumplings. The chain makes flat dumplings, which create a dense, more noodle-like texture. But now, you don't have to go to Cracker Barrel to get your fill of dumplings, because this copycat recipe is shockingly close to the real thing. It's quite easy to pull off, and you only need eight ingredients (most of which you probably already have in your pantry).
Recipe: Copycat Cracker Barrel Dumplings
Pork and Chive Dumplings in Garlic-Miso Broth
Ready to learn how to make filled dumplings from scratch? Don't be intimidated — just start with this recipe for pork and chive dumplings. That combo of ingredients makes for a slightly fatty and extremely flavorful filling, all held together by the dumpling wrappers. Although the dumplings are the most time-intensive part of this recipe, the garlic-miso broth is also important for creating more juiciness and flavor in every bite. Don't forget to top with scallions for a burst of flavor intensity.
Goldfish Dumplings
There are a ton of amazing dumpling recipes out there, but there are few that are quite as cute as these goldfish dumplings. Instead of using dumpling wrappers, you'll actually make the dough for these dumplings from scratch, which makes them taste extra fresh. Where you're really getting a lot of flavor, though, is the filling, which features a combo of pork and shrimp. The pork makes it taste moist and meaty, while the shrimp provides a bouncy textural element that makes everything more interesting.
Recipe: Goldfish Dumplings
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and dumplings isn't exactly a difficult recipe to make, but it can be time-consuming. If you want to harness those same flavors and textures with just a fraction of the work, try making this shortcut recipe. Skip the dough completely and grab some gnocchi from the grocery store. When you cook the gnocchi in a thick, rich broth, they take on a bouncy, firm texture that's quite similar to a homemade dumpling. By using rotisserie chicken, you negate the need to cook the meat from scratch, and you can even add frozen veggies to add some nutrition in the easiest way possible.
Recipe: Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
Who says that dumplings have to be savory? Certainly not us! Try making these apple dumplings when you're looking for a dessert recipe that will leave all of your friends and family craving seconds. You'll actually coat the apples in dough, then bake them in the oven. When they come out, the fruit will be nice and soft and taste even sweeter than it did raw. It tastes very similar to apple pie, but it's arguably a lot easier to pull off.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
Steamed Beef Dumplings
There's something about steamed dumplings that's so delicious — their skin takes on a delightful bouncy texture that makes you want to go back in for another bite again and again. Not only will you use beef to make the filling for these dumplings, but you'll also include a slew of veggies. This not only makes the dumplings even healthier, but it also infuses them with more flavor than you could possibly imagine before you take a bite.
Recipe: Steamed Beef Dumplings
Quick Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Although you can always make chicken and dumplings on the stovetop, there may be times when you're craving the meat that you don't want to go through all that hassle. At those moments, you should turn to this Instant Pot chicken and dumplings recipe. It takes less than 30 minutes to make and only requires five minutes of prep time, but it packs all the chicken and dumplings flavors you already know and love. It'll make you appreciate your Instant Pot even more than you already do.
Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake
Trader Joe's might be our favorite grocery store to go to when we're looking for an affordable and easy meal that you don't have to cook from scratch. The dumplings are an especially tasty, simple option, but you don't have to leave them plain if you want to make a dish that packs a bit more flavor. Make this veggie curry dumpling bake, and you'll never want to eat a plain steamed dumpling again.
Recipe: Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake
Cantonese-Style Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow)
Har gow is one of the all-time best dumplings out there. But you don't have to go to your favorite Cantonese restaurant to eat some if you learn how to make them at home. Really, the only tricky part of making this recipe is folding the dumplings properly, but once you get the hang of it, it'll come together quickly. Plus, making your own har gow allows you to have more control over the flavors in the filling, so you can adjust the ingredients as desired.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
We're covering several different ways to make chicken and dumplings in this roundup, and that wouldn't be complete without a slow cooker version. This is an excellent cooking method to use when you want to set the dish and forget it until you're ready to eat. By using canned biscuit dough for this recipe, you significantly reduce the amount of prep time you need to pull off an excellent bowl of chicken and dumplings.
Crispy Vegetable Potstickers
There are tons of different recipes out there for filled dumplings, but a lot of them contain meat. Whether you avoid meat altogether or you're looking for a lighter dumpling option, these vegetable potstickers have you covered. They're packed with a blend of mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, along with a slew of seasonings that will infuse all those veggies with flavor. After assembling, pan-fry them to create a crispy, crunchy exterior texture that's downright fun to eat.
Recipe: Crispy Vegetable Potstickers
Paprikash-Style Chicken and Dumplings Soup
Not every chicken and dumpling dish has to taste just like your grandma's. When you want to switch up the flavor profile a bit despite still craving those dense dumplings, try making this paprikash-inspired dish. Paprikash is a Hungarian dish that contains (no surprises here) Hungarian paprika, which has a bolder flavor than the variety you'll more commonly find in the United States. That bold flavor works really well with the otherwise simple ingredients you'll find in a more traditional-style chicken and dumplings dish.
Savory Fried Pork and Cabbage Gyoza
If you ask us, pork is the best filling for dumplings, so it only makes sense that we'd want to highlight this particularly delicious pork gyoza recipe. Not only do the dumplings contain pork, but they also boast cabbage, which provides that slight, complex bitterness that cruciferous veggies are known for. Once you assemble the gyoza, you can fry them on one side. This gives you both that bouncy steamed dumpling texture along with a crispier texture as well.
Pan-Fried Potato and Cheddar Pierogies
Craving some seriously hearty dumplings? You might want to try making some pierogies. This Eastern European-inspired dish calls for both potato and cheddar, which create the rich filling for these dumplings. The potato adds a lot of weight and heft to the dish, while the cheddar offers a delicious and somewhat sharp creaminess that makes it taste even more decadent. Pan-fry them for that perfect, slightly crisped texture. Serve them with extra sour cream and some fresh herbs, like dill, for maximum flavor.
Pork and Cabbage Dumplings
Pork and cabbage are a match made in heaven — the fattiness of the pork provides a nice counterpoint to the bitterness of the cabbage. That's why they're great fillings to combine in dumplings. This pork and cabbage dumpling recipe may be simple, but it's simple in a way that should make it a staple in your regular meal rotation. The dumplings come out tasting as good as the restaurant-quality variety, so it's a solid recipe to keep on hand whenever you get a serious dumpling craving.
Recipe: Pork and Cabbage Dumplings
Spicy Chicken Potstickers
Recipes for pork and beef dumplings abound, but if you want to stick to white meat instead, try out this recipe for chicken potstickers. Not only do they have a light, fresh-tasting filling with both chicken and a variety of veg, but you'll also make a spicy seasoning that's really what makes this recipe shine. Pro tip: Make a double batch of these potstickers and freeze the extras, as they reheat nicely in a steamer basket.
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Potstickers
Mini Apple Dumplings
A lot of times, home cooks think of dumplings primarily as a savory dish, but that doesn't always have to be the case. In fact, apples make an excellent dumpling filling. After cooking, they get nice and soft, with an enhanced sweetness that you won't taste in a raw apple. And wrapping them in dough makes those cooked apples taste even better. This recipe makes mini dumplings, so you can enjoy two or three at a time when you have a sweet tooth.
Recipe: Mini Apple Dumplings
3-Ingredient Wonton Soup
There are times when you may want to make dumplings from scratch, and there are others when you need a seriously lazy meal. The latter is when you should turn to this three-ingredient wonton soup recipe. By using store-bought frozen wontons, you're making things as easy as you possibly can for yourself. Grab some broth and chili crisp, and you have a surprisingly sophisticated soup that comes together beautifully in a matter of minutes.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Wonton Soup
French Onion Soup Dumplings
Soup dumplings are usually filled with light, clear broths, but this recipe from NYC's now-closed restaurant Stanton Social calls for a filling of French onion soup instead. It yields an incredibly decadent broth that really shines when paired with melted Gruyere cheese. It's definitely one of the more involved recipes on this list, but it's perfect for those days when you're looking for a fun cooking project, particularly during cold, rainy weather when you want to feel cozy.
Recipe: French Onion Soup Dumplings
Homemade Veggie Potstickers
You don't need meat to make incredible dumplings. These potstickers are made exclusively with vegetables, and they're absolutely packed with flavor thanks to the inclusion of such a wide variety of veg. Peas, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, shallots, ginger, and garlic are all on the list of ingredients, but you can get creative and add other hearty vegetables you happen to have in the fridge for even more flavor complexity and texture. Not only will the dumplings end up tasting delicious, but they'll also help you feel your best to boot.
Recipe: Homemade Veggie Potstickers
Chicken and Dumplings Soup
Now-closed Nickel & Diner in New York City shared this recipe for chicken and dumplings soup. It features everything you already love about chicken and dumplings, but instead of a thick, gravy-like stew texture, you'll work with a brothy base here. The result is a lighter, more refreshing version of the classic dish that still lets you enjoy hearty, substantial dumplings. Although it looks elevated (making it perfect for dinner parties), it's a pretty low-key recipe on the prep front.
Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings Soup
Homemade Pierogi
Have a craving for pierogi? You can always grab the frozen variety at your local grocery store or head to your favorite Eastern European restaurant, but there's a better way to get your fill of pierogi. This classic recipe should be your new go-to. It only takes an hour to make, and at the end of the cooking process, you'll have dense pierogies that you can serve with sour cream, sauerkraut, and chives. Is your mouth watering yet?
Recipe: Homemade Pierogi
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