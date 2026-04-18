23 Dumpling Recipes You'll Come Back To Again And Again

Dumplings are arguably one of the most versatile types of food out there. A wide variety of different cultures boast some form of dumpling, and you can eat them as an appetizer, add them to soups, or fry them for a crispy exterior. And although some assume that dumplings are too difficult to make at home, that couldn't be further from the truth. If you're following a solid recipe, even beginner cooks can pull off some seriously delicious dumpling dishes, whether you're looking for Southern American-style chicken and dumplings, decadent pierogi, or East Asian-inspired dumplings filled with meat and veg.

We've rounded up our best dumpling recipes so you can figure out how to make these dishes yourself. So, save yourself some money and skip your favorite takeout place this week, and opt to make these dumpling dishes instead. You might realize that they're a lot easier to make than you could've imagined before.