The Walmart Great Value Cereal Customers Say Is A 'Better' Version Of Classic Cookie Crisp
Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the best bargains you can find at a grocery store, costing a fraction of name-brand counterparts. And breakfast cereal is one area where the Great Value brand really shines in customer satisfaction. In fact, many speculate that name brands like Kellogg's and General Mills are behind some of Great Value cereals' most popular boxes. It's fitting then that the Great Value brand has come out with an improved version of the classic General Mills cereal, Cookie Crisp.
Great Value Snickerdoodle breakfast cereal is the Cookie Crisp dupe that fans are raving about. Made with a blend of sweetened oat and corn, Great Value Snickerdoodle cookies are miniature cookies dusted with cinnamon sugar and are, as one Walmart customer put it, "the cinnamon version of Cookie Crisp." In fact, says another Walmart review, "It reminds me of Cookie Crisp only better because it tastes like snickerdoodle cookies, which are my favorite." Customers describe these cookies as "cinnamon forward with just the right amount of sweet and crunch for either a standalone snack or cereal with milk." And the best part, according to another customer, is that the cookies retain their crunch and "[do] not get soggy so quickly." Consequently, says another review, "You don't have to rush to eat it all." Whether you're watching Saturday morning cartoons or reading the paper, it's a pleasure to slowly savor your cereal instead of wolfing it down before the crunch disappears.
Great Value cereals and breakfast product dupes worth trying
The one caveat to the Great Value Snickerdoodle breakfast cereal is that it appears to be a limited-time item and isn't available at every Walmart location. Five-star reviews were vocal about putting the Snickerdoodle breakfast cereal on the year-round rotation. Only time will tell if the higher-ups heed the call. In the meantime, Walmart's Great Value brand has a pretty spot-on Cinnamon Toast Crunch dupe known as Cinnamon Crunch that will satisfy a cinnamon craving. Our favorite breakfast cereal of all time, Frosted Mini Wheats, also has a Great Value counterpart for a fraction of the price that has received 4.3 stars from over a thousand Walmart customers.
While these sugary, crunchy mini Snickerdoodle cookies make a delicious mid-afternoon snack to eat alone, milk is the ultimate creamy, cooling complement to really complete the breakfast cereal and cookies and milk experience. And Great Value's milk is one of the most affordable products you can find because Walmart cuts out the middleman by owning milk processing plants. That said, beware that Walmart's Great Value milk seems to expire faster than other brands. However, that shouldn't be a problem for cereal lovers! No breakfast is complete without a cup of coffee, and Great Value has numerous coffee pods, not to mention its own line of dessert-flavored coffee creamers to start your morning off right.