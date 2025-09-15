Is There A Well-Known Name Brand Behind Great Value Cereal?

When you get up first thing in the morning, do you love to pour yourself a bowl of delicious Fruit Spins? Maybe some Honey Nut Toasted Oats, or something extra fun like marshmallow-filled Magic Treasures? Yes indeed, Great Value has a cereal to fit every taste, from the sugary sweet to the plain and straightforward Toasted O's. Whether they're knocking off Captain Crunch, Cocoa Krispies, Lucky Charms, or Honey Nut Cheerios, Great Value brand cereals offer a decent replica of popular name brands at a lower price. But Walmart doesn't produce these cereals itself. Its private label is made by another manufacturer. The question is, who is that manufacturer?

Walmart is notoriously tight-lipped about who produces its Great Value products. Private label is heavy on the private in this case. But a few names have been tossed out over the years from various sources. A 2023 article from Go Banking Rates claimed that both Kellogg's and General Mills manufacture some of the cereals found on Walmart shelves. The exact names were not specified, nor was it clear how this information was sourced, as neither Walmart nor the two cereal giants has ever publicly disclosed a partnership.

Many of Walmart's cereal varieties mimic those from both Kellogg's and General Mills. Some, like Cinnamon Crunch, are obvious knockoffs of General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Others, like Oat Crunch, are a little harder to guess at first. That one seems to be a knockoff of Quaker's Life cereal.