How Walmart Sells Its Great Value Milk At An Affordable Price

Walmart is well-known for offering bargain-level prices on an almost inconceivable number of products, particularly items sold under its Great Value brand. Of course, if you've ever found yourself perusing the dairy section at one of its locations, you may have wondered how the brand's milk prices are such a great value (get it?). While there's no singular reason for the generally low cost, the fact that Walmart owns milk processing plants supplying the dairy product to its stores certainly helps.

Now, the precise origin of Great Value milk can vary, and not every drop of milk sold under that brand originates from a Walmart-owned processing plant. Still, hundreds of stores across the Midwest and Southern United States receive Great Value milk that's been processed at either its Fort Wayne, Indiana, facility or its Valdosta, Georgia, plant.

If you're wondering why this equates to reduced sticker shock for Great Value milk patrons, it's fairly straightforward. By owning and operating these dairy processing facilities, Walmart largely eliminates the need for outside vendors in this portion of the supply chain, saving itself money by essentially creating a cow-to-customer pipeline.