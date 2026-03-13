How Walmart Sells Its Great Value Milk At An Affordable Price
Walmart is well-known for offering bargain-level prices on an almost inconceivable number of products, particularly items sold under its Great Value brand. Of course, if you've ever found yourself perusing the dairy section at one of its locations, you may have wondered how the brand's milk prices are such a great value (get it?). While there's no singular reason for the generally low cost, the fact that Walmart owns milk processing plants supplying the dairy product to its stores certainly helps.
Now, the precise origin of Great Value milk can vary, and not every drop of milk sold under that brand originates from a Walmart-owned processing plant. Still, hundreds of stores across the Midwest and Southern United States receive Great Value milk that's been processed at either its Fort Wayne, Indiana, facility or its Valdosta, Georgia, plant.
If you're wondering why this equates to reduced sticker shock for Great Value milk patrons, it's fairly straightforward. By owning and operating these dairy processing facilities, Walmart largely eliminates the need for outside vendors in this portion of the supply chain, saving itself money by essentially creating a cow-to-customer pipeline.
Walmart has continued expanding its milk processing plant footprint
The ability to keep its prices low is one of Walmart's key selling points, so the company has worked to slowly decrease its reliance on third-party plants in recent years. It opened the 300,000-square-foot Georgia location in December 2025, supplying milk to more than 650 Walmart and Sam's Clubs stores (and creating over 400 jobs).
A third location is scheduled to open in 2026 in Robinson, Texas, as well, which will supply nearly 800 stores in and around Texas with locally-sourced Great Value milk. This continuous reduction in overhead fees for milk production means Walmart is apt to keep the price of Great Value milk products low for the foreseeable future (low enough to make most of us forget that Great Value milk seems to expire faster than other brands).
Simply put, there's virtually no difference between generic and name brand milk most of the time. So if you've assumed the lower price of Great Value milk meant the Walmart generic option was inferior, rest easy knowing you'll still be buying milk that probably tastes like, well, most other milk brands.