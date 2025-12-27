Where Great Value Actually Sources Its Milk

The push for supply chain transparency is one of the biggest trends to hit the food industry. Brands have taken notice and adopted a variety of certifications to prove their products are farmed organically, their farmers receive a fair wage, or to address other specialty concerns. There's also the food safety aspect, as learning where a salmonella outbreak, for example, occurred is key to issuing a warning to consumers. As the biggest retailer in the world and a huge buyer of agricultural products, Walmart has been one of the most visible faces in food transparency, with its push involving blockchain technology, requiring suppliers to provide traceability data, and expanding its own in-house milk processing capacity.

But even with a third milk plant of its own slated to open in 2026, the retail giant still has to source milk from a myriad of dairy farmers to fill up all those jugs of its house brand Great Value milk. Luckily for curious American consumers who want to know where the milk they buy at Walmart comes from, or perhaps support certain farms, there's a pretty simple way to find out. Each milk container has a code that identifies the state and farm where the milk is produced, regardless of which brand it is. But because Walmart has such an outsized footprint on various markets, including dairy, it's worth exploring in depth.