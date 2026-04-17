Skip This Buc-Ee's Chicken Salad And Scoop It Up At A Traditional Deli Instead

Buc-ee's is so well-known for its food that some regulars treat it more like a deli or restaurant than a gas station, and from its famed brisket sandwiches to the wide assortment of Buc-ee's beef jerky flavors, meaty offerings are sold in spades. However, the downside of a wide variety is that not every item can be a hit, as proven by our list of foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid completely. One big flop is the Southern chain's chicken salad, which is so disappointing that almost any deli version will satisfy you more.

A great chicken salad doesn't have to be fancy — just fresh in flavor with a variety of textures to keep things interesting. Unfortunately, our taste tester found the ingredients in Buc-ee's salad to be chopped too finely and drowned in mayonnaise, creating a strangely smooth, uniform consistency that's more like a spread. And while the dish apparently contains celery and onion, there's no crunchiness or vegetable flavor — only the taste of sweet mayo. If your local deli's chicken salad has visible chunks of meat and vegetables, it's already on better footing than Buc-ee's. Other customers agree that this item is quite bland and just okay at best.

When your nearest Buc-ee's only has its plain chicken salad in stock, make a crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe at home instead, or grab one of the best store-bought chicken salads. But if you spot the cranberry and walnut version of this readymade meal, you shouldn't pass it up.