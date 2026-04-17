Skip This Buc-Ee's Chicken Salad And Scoop It Up At A Traditional Deli Instead
Buc-ee's is so well-known for its food that some regulars treat it more like a deli or restaurant than a gas station, and from its famed brisket sandwiches to the wide assortment of Buc-ee's beef jerky flavors, meaty offerings are sold in spades. However, the downside of a wide variety is that not every item can be a hit, as proven by our list of foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid completely. One big flop is the Southern chain's chicken salad, which is so disappointing that almost any deli version will satisfy you more.
A great chicken salad doesn't have to be fancy — just fresh in flavor with a variety of textures to keep things interesting. Unfortunately, our taste tester found the ingredients in Buc-ee's salad to be chopped too finely and drowned in mayonnaise, creating a strangely smooth, uniform consistency that's more like a spread. And while the dish apparently contains celery and onion, there's no crunchiness or vegetable flavor — only the taste of sweet mayo. If your local deli's chicken salad has visible chunks of meat and vegetables, it's already on better footing than Buc-ee's. Other customers agree that this item is quite bland and just okay at best.
When your nearest Buc-ee's only has its plain chicken salad in stock, make a crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe at home instead, or grab one of the best store-bought chicken salads. But if you spot the cranberry and walnut version of this readymade meal, you shouldn't pass it up.
Buc-ee's classic chicken salad flops, but the cranberry pecan version is worth trying
Based on our taste tests, we would generally say you should avoid salads altogether when stopping at Buc-ee's, but there are a few exceptions. For one, the chain's cranberry pecan chicken salad is leagues better than the plain version — in fact, customers like it so much that you can find positive feedback and copycat recipes across the web.
In our opinion, the crunchy nuts and dried cranberries add some much-needed texture to this superior chicken salad, and the fruity element melds well with Buc-ee's rather sweet-tasting mayo. Other reviewers agree that this dressed-up version of the salad has a chunkier, more satisfying consistency, and the cranberry sweetness is a welcome addition. One Reddit user who worked at Buc-ee's and claims to have "tried everything" recommended the cranberry pecan chicken salad above most other offerings. Plus, a customer on Facebook called the dish "hands down the best [version] I have ever had and I love chicken salad!!!!".
If you're in the mood for chicken, but not in salad form, Buc-ee's sells another poultry item you won't want to miss: the fried chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, Buc-ee's version can contend with the best fast food chicken sandwiches, with its tender and juicy meat, buttery-soft bun, and a tangy aioli-like sauce. Some say it's better than all of the other sandwiches sold at the chain, including that iconic brisket.