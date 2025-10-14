Why You Should Avoid Salads Altogether When Stopping At Buc-Ee's
Buc-ee's is undoubtedly as much a tourist destination as it is a roadside gas station and convenience store. Not only does the chain have a legendary line of incredible snacks, but the massive store has prepared foods that rival many restaurants. Some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from Buc-ee's, not to mention other barbecue favorites like sausage and pulled pork sandwiches. That said, we have compiled a list of Buc-ee's foods that you should avoid completely and salads are on it.
Salad options at Buc-ee's include Southwest Salad, Garden Salad, Cobb Salad, Chef Salad, Greek Salad, and Chicken Caesar. And in true Texas-native fashion, the salads are quite large. But bigger doesn't always mean better. We tried the Chicken Caesar salad, consisting of grilled chicken, croutons, and lettuce with Caesar dressing. The croutons come in a separate bag to preserve their crunch, which we appreciated. The dressing was also rich, creamy, and flavorful. But the chicken was dry, bland, and hard to choke down even when we smothered it in a tasty dressing. The worst offense of all, however, was the wilted, soggy lettuce. A salad is only as good as its leafy green foundation, which means this Caesar salad wasn't good at all. While we didn't try every single salad at Buc-ee's, our experience with the Caesar salad was enough to put us off its salads altogether.
Avoid Buc-ee's Caesar salads and try something else
We recognize that salads are usually a less calorific option than say, a barbecue sandwich or a giant hunk of peach cobbler. But there are other veggie-packed, bread-free products to satisfy a healthy craving. For instance, crudite packs with ranch dressing feature crisp celery, carrots, and cherry tomatoes. Fruit cups are also fresh and tasty alternatives to refined-sugar heavy snacks. You'll find hard-boiled eggs, cubed cheese cups, and a put-together keto-friendly kit with cheese cubes, crudite, grilled chicken bites, a boiled egg, and a small cup of almonds. The Buc-ee's brand also features a line of pickled vegetables that are addictively crunchy, tangy, and well-spiced.
Still, is a road trip really a road trip without your favorite gas station snacks and a greasy meal or two? Food indulgences make tedious journeys that much easier and enjoyable. And what better place to splurge than Buc-ee's? Some of our favorite popular Buc-ee's snacks are the crispy classic beaver nuggets that taste like a bigger and better version of Corn Pops, the Southern banana pudding, and the cherry maple jerky. And fan favorite Buc-ee's prepared foods include the brisket tacos, cheesesteak burrito, and the brisket sandwich.