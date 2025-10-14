Why You Should Avoid Salads Altogether When Stopping At Buc-Ee's

Buc-ee's is undoubtedly as much a tourist destination as it is a roadside gas station and convenience store. Not only does the chain have a legendary line of incredible snacks, but the massive store has prepared foods that rival many restaurants. Some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from Buc-ee's, not to mention other barbecue favorites like sausage and pulled pork sandwiches. That said, we have compiled a list of Buc-ee's foods that you should avoid completely and salads are on it.

Salad options at Buc-ee's include Southwest Salad, Garden Salad, Cobb Salad, Chef Salad, Greek Salad, and Chicken Caesar. And in true Texas-native fashion, the salads are quite large. But bigger doesn't always mean better. We tried the Chicken Caesar salad, consisting of grilled chicken, croutons, and lettuce with Caesar dressing. The croutons come in a separate bag to preserve their crunch, which we appreciated. The dressing was also rich, creamy, and flavorful. But the chicken was dry, bland, and hard to choke down even when we smothered it in a tasty dressing. The worst offense of all, however, was the wilted, soggy lettuce. A salad is only as good as its leafy green foundation, which means this Caesar salad wasn't good at all. While we didn't try every single salad at Buc-ee's, our experience with the Caesar salad was enough to put us off its salads altogether.