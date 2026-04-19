The Boomer Dessert That Stands The Test Of Time

All millennials grew up with a fair few Boomer foods in our diet. It's only natural, your parents are going to share with you the foods that they ate growing up, both because that's what they know how to cook and because they want to share that nostalgia. It can be said without a shadow of doubt that many of these foods that Boomers loved that are less popular today are less popular for a reason. For some — like Vienna sausages — nostalgia really was the only thing they had going for them. But when it comes to desserts, my family had one recipe that's as good now as it ever was: impossible pie.

The "impossible" part of the name comes from just how impossibly easy this pie is to put together. It is essentially a coconut custard pie, but simpler — much simpler. All you have to do is mix the ingredients together — eggs, flour, milk, baking powder, melted butter, sugar, salt, and dried coconut — pour them into a pie dish, and toss it in the oven for about 30 minutes. The dish you get at the end far outweighs the effort, a magical transformation from just a few minutes of work into a smooth, delicious custard pie with plenty of coconut and just the right amount of sweetness.

It isn't hard to see why this recipe was a staple for my large family growing up. It's a nice homemade dessert that you can get on the table for special occasions without really needing to think about it. With that sorted, there's more space to focus on the rest of dinner, or maybe even sit on the couch for a few minutes after work.