Tartar Sauce Always Has To Be Refrigerated, And It's All Because Of One Ingredient

Tangy, creamy, and satisfyingly thick, tartar sauce is a condiment in a league of its own ... in terms of flavor, that is. Regarding its fundamental composition, however, tartar sauce is actually structured around another classic condiment. Like yum yum sauce, chipotle aioli, and remoulade, tartar sauce is mayonnaise-based — and that mayonnaise needs to be kept refrigerated in order to stay safe to eat.

Even though tartar sauce's mayo gets dotted with flavorful, acidic elements like chopped pickles or capers and bold additions like shallots, that mayonnaise base is ultimately made from eggs, which are famously perishable. When it comes to ensuring food safety, the FDA calls the temperature range between 41 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit "the danger zone." Here, foodborne-illness-causing bacteria and pathogens like E. coli and salmonella can grow and spawn, turning your flavorful tartar sauce inedible. To stay safe, perishable foods (like a bottle of tartar sauce) shouldn't be left out of the fridge for longer than two hours, per the USDA. If your tartar sauce happens to be sitting on the food table at an outdoor potluck or barbecue on a hot summer day (i.e. it's 90 degrees outside), then that safety window shortens to just one hour.

This refrigeration rule also applies to dishes that are made with tartar sauce. If you've artfully dolloped a bit of tartar sauce atop each individual hush puppy on a tray, then the tray should only sit out for an hour or two before being popped back in the fridge.