Why Store-Bought Yum Yum Sauce Might Not Taste Like What Restaurants Serve

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if they're all (arguably) pretty yummy, not all yum yum sauces are created equal. Yum yum sauce (aka white sauce or shrimp sauce) is a mayonnaise-based Japanese hibachi sauce. This creamy, tangy, orange-pink condiment comprises a mixture of mayonnaise, plus tomato paste (which creates the sauce's signature pinkish hue) and some combination of acids and seasonings. Sugar, garlic, hot sauce, salt, and pepper are common. Although, exact recipes vary — and foodies can tell.

A Reddit thread inquires why store-bought yum yum sauce never tastes like it does from a restaurant. The poster notes that the closest they can find is Terry Ho's, "but it's still just a smidge off." The thread's top comment notes that restaurants often make their own condiments from scratch, which saves money on food costs and also enables establishments to develop their own idiosyncratic proprietary recipes. Still, the point remains that store-bought yum yum and the condiment served tableside at hibachi restaurants are seldom exactly the same.

One TikTok shares a side-by-side taste-test of four different store-bought yum yum sauce brands, and notes that many of the brands they tried were too sweet. The taste-tester even likens one offering to sweet-and-sour sauce more than a classic hibachi yum yum. On the flip side, the video also includes a taste of the less-sweet G. Hughes Zero Sugar Yum Yum Sauce, but notes that this condiment was texturally on the thinner side and didn't have a lot of flavor. So, what's the deal?