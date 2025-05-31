Hack Your Own Outdoor Ice Bar With One Gardening Tool

Foodies love cookout season — except for the part where you're crouched over, digging through multiple lidded coolers to pick your drink of choice. Rest assured, those days are over. Skip the digging and wow guests with an ice-filled wheelbarrow. The result is a wide-open, easily accessible ice bar for outdoor events all season long. (For indoor parties during the colder months, we also recommend using your bathtub to chill drinks in the same manner.)

Chances are your tactical wheelbarrow might be a tad dusty or dirty after its tenure in the toolshed. Give it a good spray with the hose and a thorough wipe-down with an antiseptic wipe before filling it with ice. To help the wheelbarrow lock in the cold temperatures, you can also line the inside of the wheelbarrow with a generous layer of tin foil. It's an extra step that goes a long way.

Some beers, like Busch Light and Corona, are practically undrinkable if served tepid. To keep your bevs ultra-cold, just dump a few bags of ice into a wheelbarrow, then shove your bottled and canned beverages deep into the ice. At party time, position the wheelbarrow near the food table for easy access. If you can find a shady spot to park it, even better. Just be sure to keep that wheelbarrow out of direct sunlight, and away from an active grill if you're hosting a barbecue. Any wafting heat will melt the ice more quickly.