The Atlanta Steakhouse That Has Alton Brown's Stamp Of Approval

Former Good Eats host and food science extraordinaire Alton Brown has plenty of culinary tricks up his sleeve that he's been generous enough to share with millions of viewers. But when he isn't cooking, he certainly knows how to enjoy a delicious meal out. And he certainly has a recommendation for a fancy steakhouse. In a Tasting Table Roundup of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants across the U.S., the celebrity chef told Atlanta Eats that he's a big fan of the Blue Ridge Grill. When asked by Atlanta Eats about where the best place to get a steak is in the ATL, Brown answered, "Still has to be Blue Ridge Grill. I like Blue Ridge Grill. Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini...and parking!"

Situated in the iconic Buckhead neighborhood, Blue Ridge Grill is a cozy yet sophisticated steakhouse that lies in a giant multi-room building modeled after an old log cabin, replete with exposed wood beams, a giant stone fireplace, and a sprawling porch. The atmosphere is rustic chic with an elegant cocktail menu and wine list. The multicourse New American dinner menu encompasses various cuisines, with starters that range from Tuna Tartare with ponzu sauce to mushroom risotto arancini. The entire menu features delicious cuts of steak along with a selection of fish and pork with classic steakhouse sides like whipped potatoes, macaroni and cheese with bacon, and corn souffle.