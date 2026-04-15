The Atlanta Steakhouse That Has Alton Brown's Stamp Of Approval
Former Good Eats host and food science extraordinaire Alton Brown has plenty of culinary tricks up his sleeve that he's been generous enough to share with millions of viewers. But when he isn't cooking, he certainly knows how to enjoy a delicious meal out. And he certainly has a recommendation for a fancy steakhouse. In a Tasting Table Roundup of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants across the U.S., the celebrity chef told Atlanta Eats that he's a big fan of the Blue Ridge Grill. When asked by Atlanta Eats about where the best place to get a steak is in the ATL, Brown answered, "Still has to be Blue Ridge Grill. I like Blue Ridge Grill. Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini...and parking!"
Situated in the iconic Buckhead neighborhood, Blue Ridge Grill is a cozy yet sophisticated steakhouse that lies in a giant multi-room building modeled after an old log cabin, replete with exposed wood beams, a giant stone fireplace, and a sprawling porch. The atmosphere is rustic chic with an elegant cocktail menu and wine list. The multicourse New American dinner menu encompasses various cuisines, with starters that range from Tuna Tartare with ponzu sauce to mushroom risotto arancini. The entire menu features delicious cuts of steak along with a selection of fish and pork with classic steakhouse sides like whipped potatoes, macaroni and cheese with bacon, and corn souffle.
More Atlanta eats and other famous steakhouses to explore
Atlanta isn't just home to one of Alton Brown's favorite steakhouses, but it's also a gastronomic hub for down-home southern comfort food. We've amassed a list of the 18 best Southern restaurants in Atlanta, and Miller Union is one of our picks that also received praise from Brown. If you're looking for a more casual comfort food experience, we have 16 Georgia restaurants — many of which are in Atlanta — that serve the kind of soul food you would expect at Grandma's, whether it's heaping portions of oxtails with rice and jerk chicken or fried green tomatoes and fried chicken sandwiches.
Of course, steakhouses are a dime a dozen and range from budget-friendly chains to award-winning establishments. And if you don't happen to be in Atlanta, you can still find a steakhouse worthy of celebrity chef praise in your state. In fact, we thought that the best steakhouse in Georgia was not the Blue Ridge Grill, but instead Marcel, a Michelin Guide-recommended Atlanta restaurant with an Old World speakeasy and upscale European vibes. Check out our list of the best steakhouses in every state to plan your next reservation.