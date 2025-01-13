19 Of Alton Brown's Favorite Restaurants Across The US

Alton Brown is one of those celebrity chefs to whom we can all relate — so much so that he prefers to be called a foodist rather than a chef. Despite having trained at the New England Culinary Institute, being a popular TV star, and being able to boast a wide range of highly sophisticated and successful recipes, at the end of the day, Alton Brown is a man of the people, or at least he comes off that way. This is why we think he may have some excellent advice for us common folk when it comes to restaurant recommendations: His developed palate and success in the kitchen have not caused him to stray into the realm of inaccessible, highfalutin restaurants most of us could never dream of affording.

Luckily, Brown has given freely of his opinions on various restaurants around the country, which has allowed us to put together a fairly comprehensive list of his favorite spots to eat. As a resident of Marietta, Georgia, there are several eateries in and around this location, but Brown has also traveled the country, eating his way through various cities and small towns. As such, below we give you a compendium of great restaurants in our great country that represent Brown's well-rounded palate and appreciation for good, wholesome food.