19 Of Alton Brown's Favorite Restaurants Across The US
Alton Brown is one of those celebrity chefs to whom we can all relate — so much so that he prefers to be called a foodist rather than a chef. Despite having trained at the New England Culinary Institute, being a popular TV star, and being able to boast a wide range of highly sophisticated and successful recipes, at the end of the day, Alton Brown is a man of the people, or at least he comes off that way. This is why we think he may have some excellent advice for us common folk when it comes to restaurant recommendations: His developed palate and success in the kitchen have not caused him to stray into the realm of inaccessible, highfalutin restaurants most of us could never dream of affording.
Luckily, Brown has given freely of his opinions on various restaurants around the country, which has allowed us to put together a fairly comprehensive list of his favorite spots to eat. As a resident of Marietta, Georgia, there are several eateries in and around this location, but Brown has also traveled the country, eating his way through various cities and small towns. As such, below we give you a compendium of great restaurants in our great country that represent Brown's well-rounded palate and appreciation for good, wholesome food.
The Red Eye Mule in Marietta
As a resident of Marietta, it's only natural that Alton Brown should have a favorite local restaurant. The Red Eye Mule seems to be one of them, particularly if he's in the mood for a burger. According to the Food Network, in fact, Brown's one-and-only favorite item on the menu is Jake's Sloppy Slaw Burger, which comes with what Brown calls "juicy looseness" drippings, formed by a delightful mixture of the meat juices, coleslaw dressing, and sloppy jimmy sauce.
If all that sounds too messy, Brown can also point you in the direction that is more appropriate for a first date, for instance. The Big Daddy burger, with chili and a fried egg, probably won't get all over your clothes. But, there are no guarantees.
www.theredeyedmule.com
(678) 809-4546
430 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060
The Flycatcher Club in Oklahoma City
Although Alton Brown's Georgia is a veritable food haven, he does like to step out every once in a while and try other types of American cuisine, including when it comes to burger styles. One place that has caught his fancy in particular seems to be The Flycatcher Club in Oklahoma City, which serves a truly tasty and fulfilling burger.
This delightful dish is made with thin patties that come with a crisp exterior and juicy interior and was initially served at The Flycatcher Club's sister establishment, Bar Arbolada, where Brown partook in it. Brown was so impressed with it that he took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare that Oklahoma City has "the best double cheeseburger in America." Both locations serve a variety of popular burgers, including burgers of the month.
theflycatcherclub.com
(405) 673-7570
1137 NW 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine
When in Maine, it's customary to order seafood, so it's a good thing Alton Brown has a top recommendation on where to go for the good stuff. Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland is the place to be, and not just because it was nominated for a James Beard restaurant award. Brown told USA Today that Eventide was the best oyster bar he'd ever been to, extoling, in particular, the fried oyster bun and the brown butter lobster roll, which, he said, "was only about 4 inches long, but every morsel was absolutely perfect, from the meat to the seasoning to the butter."
If you can't make it up to Maine, never fear, because there is also a conveniently located Eventide Oyster Co. outpost in Boston, near Fenway Park. The next time you head to a Red Sox game, skip the overpriced game food and head a block over to Eventide.
eventideoysterco.com
Multiple locations in the Northeast
Hank's Franks in Lodi, New Jersey
Many people forget to consider New Jersey as a food destination. They often shoot right past it on their way to the food Mecca that is New York. But the Garden State has its fair share of respectable foodie establishments, including, according to Alton Brown, Hank's Franks, in Lodi.
This unpretentious hot dog stand — with only a few tables to its name — is so good that Brown told USA Today, "if I could turn on everyone in America to one hot dog, this would be it." He went so far as to say Hank Frank's offers the perfect hot dog, even worth braving Hank's "friendly, but not too friendly" demeanor. As for what to order, the chili cheese dog is a popular choice.
facebook.com/hanksfranks
(973) 473-8589
210 US-46, Lodi, NJ 07644
Seed Kitchen & Bar in Marietta
Given how much Alton Brown seems to eat out in and around Atlanta, it must be high praise when he counts a restaurant among his top three favorites. Seed Kitchen & Bar in Marietta is one of them, to the point where he eats there at least once a week, as he told Eater Atlanta.
Steeped in a New American culinary tradition, this restaurant delivers tasty dishes that include American favorites like deviled eggs or skillet cornbread with a few twists provided by brighter ingredients like za'atar or yuzu. The ambiance is relaxed but airy, making this an ideal spot for a good meal and good times.
eatatseed.com
(678) 214-6888
1311 Johnson Ferry Rd #504, Marietta, GA 30068
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia
Alton Brown has a restaurant recommendation for every type of palate, including the sweet tooth, and especially the sweet tooth that likes to reminisce about days gone by. So, if you're in the mood for a milkshake, ice cream sundae or a phosphate like they used to make them, head to The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia.
Indeed, this is the place to go for anything ordinary and out of the ordinary. The menu includes classic creations like hot fudge sundaes with the cherry on top, as well as more elaborate concoctions, like Dr. Dovey's banana split, which comes with vanilla bean, strawberry, and chocolate ice creams and is topped with sliced banana, pineapple, strawberry compote, sliced almonds, and of course a cherry and whipped cream.
franklinfountain.com
(215) 627-1899
116 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Block 16 in Omaha
Alton Brown has bestowed the honor of "favorite burger" on many restaurants throughout the country, so it's hard to know which one might be his absolute favorite. But we like to think that each time he digs into a new burger he likes, he believes it to be his favorite in that moment. This would make all very good burgers his favorite burger, and there's nothing wrong with that.
In this particular case, the burger comes from Block 16, in Omaha, and is called the Croque Garcon. Brown told USA Today that this burger, made with a ⅓-pound patty, cheese, ham, a sunny-side up egg, mustard, green onion, and truffle mayo on a ciabatta, is high art. This is an especially good choice if you're a stickler for a good meat-to-bun ratio.
block16omaha.com
(402) 342-1220
1611 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68106
The Manna House Cafe in Marietta
If you live near Marietta and are looking for a regular haunt, or you're just in the area and want to sample some casual local cuisine, Alton Brown recommends The Manna House Cafe, which, as he told Eater Atlanta, "is a super funky soul food shop. I love soul food — I'm a sucker for collard greens and cornbread."
But of course, since this is the South, you can also get a good serving of fried chicken here, as well as tasty BBQ ribs, homemade banana pudding, and other casual soul food, as the name of the restaurant suggests.
facebook.com/mannahousecafe
(678) 403-8441
234 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30060
Westside Drive-In in Boise
Westside drive-in, an old school fast-casual restaurant and ice cream stop, is an institution in Boise. It opened in 1957 and it has retained its 50's-era vibe ever since, without so much as bending or swaying to the changing times. If you happen to be in the area, don't skip the famous Idaho ice cream potato, a potato emulating dessert topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. But don't worry, it's not an actual potato –- vanilla ice cream stands in for the tuber, which is then lightly dusted with cocoa to create an uncannily accurate potato skin effect.
That said, Alton Brown likes to go here for the finger steaks, which are essentially chicken fingers made with beef instead of chicken. In other words, head to Westside drive-in for a full-scale meal, from appetizer to dessert.
westsidedrivein.com
Multiple locations in Boise, ID
Tucson Tamale Company in Tucson
It's not easy to find a bad tamale in the southwest, but it may be equally difficult to find a truly stellar one. Yet that seems to be what Alton Brown did when he visited the Tucson Tamale Company. Indeed, he liked them so much he told USA Today that he "stood 20 minutes in line to get two tamales and I would have spent 20 minutes to get another two."
In other words, if you get to this tamale spot and it's packed, the tamale are so good they're worth the wait. There are many great options to choose from, but Brown recommends the Santa Fe in particular, made with pork loin, green chile sauce and cheese, or the chile relleno, with green chiles and cheese in a roasted red pepper envelope.
tucsonfoods.com
(520) 403-1888
7286 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
Kismet in Los Angeles
Many major American cities can claim to be top foodie towns. San Francisco immediately springs to mind, while New York City always has plenty to deliver in that department. Like many people, Alton Brown thinks Los Angeles is a top food town in the nation. To illustrate his point, he mentioned Kismet, a "James Beard-nominated vegetable-loving restaurant," according to the establishment's own website.
Specifically, he posted a picture on Instagram of a cocktail from Kismet, saying "More evidence that LA is the top food town in America right now." The drink in question was a rhubarb Aperol Spritzer, which he apparently enjoyed with a feta salad and jeweled crunchy rice.
kismetla.com
(323) 409-0404
4648 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Blue Ridge Grill in Atlanta
When asked by Atlanta Eats what his favorite place to get a steak was, Alton Brown replied, "Still has to be Blue Ridge Grill. I like Blue Ridge Grill. Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini...and parking!" But unlike many of Brown's other picks for favorite restaurants in America, the Blue Ridge Grill is a little more upscale than you might expect.
It boasts white table cloths, fancy dishes like tuna tartare with ponzu sauce, and a wine list featuring French and Italian selections. It even has a dress code, which kindly asks for business casual attire such as collared shirts for men and dress slack for women and, befitting of southern decorum, not low-cut tops.
blueridgegrill.com
(404) 233-5030
1261 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Salazar in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles food scene seems to thrive on its more casual eateries, of which Salazar is an excellent example. At least Alton Brown seems to think so, as evidenced by his Instagram post where he said, "the guacamole alone is worth the wait. Thanks to everyone at @salazarfrogtown for a memorable meal (that includes you, Jeff)!"
The tacos at this place are also famous and worth a try, while there are plenty of delicious margarita options for anyone wanting the full Southwestern cuisine experience. There is a classic option, but you can also go for one of Salazar's inventive margaritas, such as the Salazar Perfect Margarita, which comes with a dash of habanero tincture.
linktr.ee/salazarfrogtown
2490 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Five & Ten in Athens, Georgia
Alton Brown likes to frequent Five & Ten in Athens, and you can, too, although possibly not with the same level of flare. As he told Eater Atlanta, "I've got my own plane so I'll fly out to Athens, get a car, and head over."
But don't worry, it's quite possible to dine at Five & Ten without pulling up in a Cessna. Especially since Athens is a college town that hosts a public university (The University of Georgia). That said, the vibe and menu here are fairly upscale, with items like braised pork osso buco or lobster risotto. You also wouldn't be too out of place if you pulled up in a Mercedes.
fiveandten.com
(706) 546-7300
1073 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605
Canoe Atlanta
When looking for the ideal date night location in Atlanta, look no further than Canoe -– that is where Alton Brown likes to take his wife when they are looking for a nice evening. Just be aware that the restaurant is not located in downtown Atlanta, but on a quiet stretch of river northwest of the city, which evokes, among other things, canoes.
When perusing the menu, you may notice why Brown considers this a great spot for a nice evening out with his spouse. The entrees are special-occasion grade, with options like Bay of Fundy salmon with horseradish, or maple marinated duck breast. When paired with the bucolic river setting, this does a lot to create the perfect environment for a night out.
canoeatl.com
(770) 432-2663
4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Night Market in Los Angeles
When Alton Brown stopped by Night + Market, the Song location, he posted on Instagram that the neighborhood was "damn lucky" to have this restaurant in its midst. Presumably, one might say the same for the other Night + Markets in Los Angeles, known as Weho in West Hollywood and Sahm in Venice.
Expect exciting and spicy takes on traditional Thai dishes, such as sweet potato curry or five spice pork belly, and bold flavors in their brussels sprouts in savory sweet fish sauce caramel or fried chicken sandwich with papaya slaw and jalapeño. And unlike many typical Thai restaurants you'll also find an exciting wine list filled with funky titles assigned to real-life wines, like genius juice (a chardonnay) or mushroom lite red (a cabernet sauvignon blend).
nightmarketsong.com
Multiple locations in Los Angeles
Marcel in Atlanta
Alton Brown told Garden and Gun that Marcel is his favorite restaurant in town. Although he says that about a lot of places, we're inclined to believe him every time, especially because different eateries have different qualities to offer. One of Marcel's strengths, according to Brown, is that it "has late-night service on weekends. It's this cool French steak house–hangout that is completely unfussy but also completely elegant."
Sounds like it has something for everyone, and the menu confirms this. The dinner options include all-around favorite Caesar salad, but also more sophisticated French fare like terrine of foie gras with fig mostarda. That said, the menu is seasonal and changes frequently, so you might not find these exact options on any given night–though they should give you an idea of the range of this restaurant.
marcelatl.com
(404) 665-4555
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
In-N-Out Burger
Who doesn't like a good In-N-Out Burger? It's one of the most popular burger chains on the west coast, and the only surprising thing about it is that it has yet to take over all of the United States. Scores of chefs of all calibers flock to this restaurant, including high-end chef Gordon Ramsay, dinner party maven Ina Garten, and of course, our Alton Brown.
According to Esquire, not only does Brown love this burger joint, but he considers it his favorite fast-food chain in America. As he told the magazine, "The hamburger is definitive, greasy but oddly clean-tasting at the same time and the sauce actually is 'special.' And the shake tastes the way shakes tasted back when I was a kid. It makes me tear up just thinkin' about it." Higher words of praise are rarely spoken.
in-n-out.com
Multiple locations
The Old Country Store in Lorman, MS
Alton Brown made a name for himself by preparing boldly flavored comfort food like fried chicken. But even he can admit that his fried chicken might not be the best in the world. In fact, according to the Food Network, Brown believes that honor should go to Mr. D. who prepares delicious fried chicken at The Old Country Store in Lorman, Mississippi.
As he explained, "When I eat fried chicken, it is either my own fried chicken, or it is Mr. D.'s fried chicken...that's it. And I knew how to make his chicken, I would stop making my chicken." He goes on to gush over the perfect crunch, juiciness, and flavor of this magical chicken, which he is not afraid to call the best he's ever eaten in his life.
facebook.com/oldcountrystore
(601) 437-3661
18801 US-61, Lorman, MS 39096