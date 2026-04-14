The Only 2 Ingredients Slow-Cooker Ribs Need For Rich Sticky-Sweet Flavor

It's no surprise that ribs are one of the most delicious things that you can eat for dinner. They're umami, sweet, savory, and decadent — especially when you watch them fall off the bone with your own two eyes. However, rib recipes can feel unattainable on a weekday night, as they require a longer cook time than something like a burger or steak. However, there are only two ingredients and one common kitchen appliance you need to have a succulent plate of short ribs in no time.

Our three-ingredient Crockpot short rib recipe calls for cooking the succulent pieces of meat with Coca-Cola and barbecue sauce. Coca-Cola may seem like a weird addition, but considering it works well as a meat marinade due to its acidity, which can break down tough meat and leave behind a subtly sweet flavor, it's worth trying. You can use any barbecue sauce you'd like, but since you have a caramel-leaning Coke in your recipe, you may want to play off those sweet notes with a hickory or sweet tomato-based barbecue sauce. The slow cooker is also an important part of the equation, as it traps the moisture and allows the ribs to braise slowly in the soda and barbecue sauce. Once the ribs have been cooked in the slow cooker, you can broil the ribs in the oven to develop the perfect crispy, sweet coating on the outside.