This Is Ina Garten's Go-To Side Dish Pairing For Short Ribs

When making Ina Garten-inspired short ribs, choosing the meatiest ribs is only half the battle. You'll also need to settle on a side — a choice that comes down to your favorite flavors. In general, creamy garlic mashed potatoes are your safest bet, particularly if you're hosting picky eaters. Mashed potatoes tend to be a crowd-pleaser, and are relatively mild in taste while still delicious.

For comparison, blue cheese grits up the ante on creamy, classic grits. Most people either love or hate blue cheese, however, so it's the funkier, more complex choice. Of course, you can always adjust the amount of blue cheese in your recipe if you want less potent grits. Garten's recipe, which she shared in her cookbook "Cook Like a Pro: Recipes & Tips for Home Cooks," via Parade, calls for 3 ounces of crumbled Roquefort cheese for every 1.5 cups of grits, so increase or decrease accordingly. She also uses half-and-half, butter, salt, and pepper, so the side dish doesn't skimp on the creaminess.

Granted, if you can't choose between the two options, why not make them both? Sure, they're texturally similar, but blue cheese grits and creamy mashed potatoes offer different flavors entirely. With a little effort, your chosen side will perfectly complement your ribs ... or, perhaps, your ribs will perfectly complement your side.