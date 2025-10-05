The Unexpected Way To Get Short Ribs That Fall Off The Bone

Tackling short ribs is a job for a slow cooker, which holds a gentle simmer for hours, coaxing the dish into the texture people dream about: toothsome meat that slips off the bone, with all the rigidity melting into a perfect base for a glossy, rich sauce. But what do you do after browning the meat and nestling it into the crock? We spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, who lays out the answer.

"Red wine, beef broth, and both can have butter added to add some richness," he explains, noting that beef tallow also fits the bill. "Add a few flavorizers like garlic cloves and some onion or shallots along with salt and pepper, and that's all you really need." Short ribs might look like a steak with extra bone, but they're built differently. Cut from the lower rib cage, they carry thick, durable layers of muscle, connective tissue, and fat, all woven around hefty bones. That structure means quick heat is all wrong for them. Drop them in a sizzling skillet, and the proteins in the meat will seize up, chewy and unyielding.

To appreciate them, you have to understand them and apply proper technique. "Let the liquid braise the meat all day and come back to some tender, beefy heaven," Thomas suggests. It's simple, but cooking this way both tenderizes the tough ribs and concentrates flavor. The bones contribute marrow, the broth builds body, and the aromatics perfume the meat from the inside out. The best way to honor the cut is to give it time. Low, slow, moist heat transforms all that toughness into tenderness, as collagen from the tendons, ligaments, and connective tissue unwinds into silky, saucy gelatin, the fat slowly rendering out and basting the muscle fibers from within.