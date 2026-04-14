7 Dutch Bros At-Home Coffee Pods, Ranked

No matter how much you love coffee, there seem to be more options to try than you can keep up with. Whether it's because of the growing region, roasting process, brewing method, or style of drink, there are just so many ways to enjoy coffee. At-home coffee pods are practically in a league of their own, with somewhat endless choices for your morning cup of joe lining store shelves. Like many coffee chains in the U.S., in conjunction with its coffee shop, Dutch Bros is a part of the at-home coffee pod clan. The pod flavors find inspiration from one of Dutch Bros's popular iced coffees.

Dutch Bros began in 1992, quickly expanded in the 2000s, and specializes in flavored hot and cold coffee drinks. Some of those flavors are available in pods for your single-serve coffee maker. I can't say how much coffee I've had, but it's safe to say I could float a boat. But I've never had Dutch Bros at-home coffee pods, so I was looking forward to trying them. My typical go-to is a simple hot black cup of coffee, so I began there. I paid close attention from brew to final sip: aroma, flavor, aftertaste, drinkability. The one I liked the best was so good that it rocked that aforementioned boat.