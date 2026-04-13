The Failed McDonald's Seafood Sandwich That Just Couldn't Beat The Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has been a fan-favorite menu staple since its introduction in 1965. Its continued popularity may have even overshadowed the fast food chain's attempts to break into new seafood endeavors. In February of 2017, four select McDonald's locations in the San Francisco Bay Area began selling a crab sandwich. Served on a toasted sourdough bun, the sandwich featured snow crab meat mixed with diced celery and mayo atop a bed of romaine lettuce. Yet it was a short-lived experiment that never expanded beyond its initial four-restaurant run.

McDonald's had long been encouraging restaurants in certain areas to play with local flavors and regional cuisines. Past international McDonald's menu items have included Germany's McToast, India's McCurry, Russia's McShrimp, and Austria's McNoodles. McDonald's restaurants in Japan even introduced a different version of a crab sandwich in 2014, marketing it as a crab burger.

Restaurants in the Bay Area had already achieved amazing success with the release of Gilroy garlic fries, seasoned with fresh garlic from Gilroy, California. Upon their debut, the fries sold out within minutes and were later sold at over 200 stores throughout the Bay Area. In an attempt to recreate that magic, the company partnered with California chef Ryan Scott to develop its McDonald's crab sandwich. If sales had been promising, the sandwich would have expanded to 250 restaurants in the area. Instead, it became a discontinued McDonald's seafood offering you probably never knew about.