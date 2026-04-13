America's Most Popular Olive Oil Gives Top-Notch Quality At A Wallet-Friendly Price
Olive oil is a staple most of us have in our pantry as it's a heart-healthy and flavorful fat that serves many purposes. But, the overwhelming selection of olive oil brands is daunting. And with premium brands costing an arm and a leg, price is as much of a factor as quality. Luckily, America's most popular olive oil brand gives top-notch quality at a wallet-friendly price.
Data from Instacart (via Sporked) reported that Pompeian is the most purchased brand of olive oil across the nation, beating out popular brands Bertolli and Filippo Berio, which we consider some of the best olive oil brands. A farmer-owned company with over 100 years in the olive oil business, Pompeian offers various types of olive oil for all cooking purposes, from frying and sautéing to salad dressings and sauces. Pompeian uses both non-GMO certified California-grown and imported olives to create each blend, providing a different flavor profile to satisfy a diversity of tastes and dishes. Not only does Pompeian produce a quality olive oil, but a 16-ounce bottle costs around $8 making it a budget-friendly brand. Furthermore, it is a widely available brand that you'll find in most major grocery stores. So, before you settle for a store brand olive oil because it's all your budget will allow, you can purchase a bottle of Pompeian olive oil for a comparable price and get a name brand product with over a century of experience in the development of their products.
Uses and diversity of Pompeian products
As if quality and price weren't enough, Pompeian recently launched a new line of olive oils to simplify how you cook. The line features four different types of olive oils, each with a specific cooking purpose including baking, frying, drizzling and sautéing. Olive oil is known to have a low smoke point compared to seed and vegetable oils like avocado and canola. However, Pompeian's cooking olive oils have been processed in such a way as to raise their smoke point considerably. The baking, frying, and sautéing varieties of Pompeian olive oil provide milder earthy, buttery flavors that won't overwhelm the star ingredient, whether it's vegetables or pan-fried fish. The drizzling olive oil from Pompeian is organic extra virgin olive oil with a very robust flavor profile. We ranked it as one of the best finishing olive oils to drizzle over salads, roasted vegetables or pasta dishes. It'd also make a great dipping oil for bread, which you can pair with one of Pompeian's red wine vinegars for a tangy, sweet complement.
While Pompeian was less popular than Bertolli in a Tasting Table survey of 615 people, it still came in 4th place, beating out notable brands like California Olive Ranch and Filippo Berio. Pompeian also levels up its offerings with a more diverse range of oils like high-heat grapeseed oil and avocado oil spray oil. While we're looking at customer surveys, Tasting Table also found the olive oil brand that most customers should avoid.