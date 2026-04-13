America's Most Popular Olive Oil Gives Top-Notch Quality At A Wallet-Friendly Price

Olive oil is a staple most of us have in our pantry as it's a heart-healthy and flavorful fat that serves many purposes. But, the overwhelming selection of olive oil brands is daunting. And with premium brands costing an arm and a leg, price is as much of a factor as quality. Luckily, America's most popular olive oil brand gives top-notch quality at a wallet-friendly price.

Data from Instacart (via Sporked) reported that Pompeian is the most purchased brand of olive oil across the nation, beating out popular brands Bertolli and Filippo Berio, which we consider some of the best olive oil brands. A farmer-owned company with over 100 years in the olive oil business, Pompeian offers various types of olive oil for all cooking purposes, from frying and sautéing to salad dressings and sauces. Pompeian uses both non-GMO certified California-grown and imported olives to create each blend, providing a different flavor profile to satisfy a diversity of tastes and dishes. Not only does Pompeian produce a quality olive oil, but a 16-ounce bottle costs around $8 making it a budget-friendly brand. Furthermore, it is a widely available brand that you'll find in most major grocery stores. So, before you settle for a store brand olive oil because it's all your budget will allow, you can purchase a bottle of Pompeian olive oil for a comparable price and get a name brand product with over a century of experience in the development of their products.