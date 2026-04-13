The Best Starburst Flavor Is The Classic You Always Save For Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's enough room in the candy bowl to fit fruity treats and chocolate sweets alike. When it comes to a fruit-forward classic like Starburst, however, there seems to be an inherent hierarchy among the vibrant flavors. In Tasting Table's recent rankings of Starburst flavors from worst to best, it would seem no surprise that strawberry scored the top spot.

Also known simply for its pink color, this Starburst flavor is unmistakably strawberry. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the familiar and comforting candy is consistently satisfying. With a taste reminiscent of childhood indulgence in each tiny bite, the writer notes how one could effortlessly nosh on a good handful before becoming aware of just how many you'd consumed. Amid a variety of artificial additives, strawberry Starburst stands out both against its candy compatriots and other strawberry-flavored confections for a pleasing taste that reads decidedly less artificial and even leans a bit toward a cream-like essence.

In addition to Tasting Table naming it the best, candy fans across the internet have echoed this sentiment about the strawberry Starburst flavor. Even scientific polls have been conducted to determine pink as the all-time best flavor. In one Reddit thread, a commenter shares, "Pink is my favorite. By far. I hate to be basic. But it's the way it is," while another user states, "The best flavor is pink!!!" Despite contrarians elsewhere on Reddit, it would seem that strawberry is generally accepted as the superior fruit flavor.