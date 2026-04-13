The Best Starburst Flavor Is The Classic You Always Save For Last
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There's enough room in the candy bowl to fit fruity treats and chocolate sweets alike. When it comes to a fruit-forward classic like Starburst, however, there seems to be an inherent hierarchy among the vibrant flavors. In Tasting Table's recent rankings of Starburst flavors from worst to best, it would seem no surprise that strawberry scored the top spot.
Also known simply for its pink color, this Starburst flavor is unmistakably strawberry. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the familiar and comforting candy is consistently satisfying. With a taste reminiscent of childhood indulgence in each tiny bite, the writer notes how one could effortlessly nosh on a good handful before becoming aware of just how many you'd consumed. Amid a variety of artificial additives, strawberry Starburst stands out both against its candy compatriots and other strawberry-flavored confections for a pleasing taste that reads decidedly less artificial and even leans a bit toward a cream-like essence.
In addition to Tasting Table naming it the best, candy fans across the internet have echoed this sentiment about the strawberry Starburst flavor. Even scientific polls have been conducted to determine pink as the all-time best flavor. In one Reddit thread, a commenter shares, "Pink is my favorite. By far. I hate to be basic. But it's the way it is," while another user states, "The best flavor is pink!!!" Despite contrarians elsewhere on Reddit, it would seem that strawberry is generally accepted as the superior fruit flavor.
More praise for the pink Starburst candy
Starburst candies are endlessly versatile, whether you're enjoying them as-is or roasting them over a campfire. With strawberry widely considered the best of all fruit flavors, this has not gone unnoticed in popular culture. For example, candy connoisseurs have taken to creating different versions of "pink Starburst" cocktails and shot recipes inspired by the confection.
Starburst further fueled the passion for pink and similar flavors by releasing packages of just strawberry candies and a FaveREDS variety pack, featuring new flavors like watermelon and fruit punch alongside the classic strawberry and cherry candies. Though Starburst candies alone ranked fairly low in Tasting Table's rankings of the most popular snacks in America, the strawberry flavor has certainly captivated the hearts and palates of sweet lovers worldwide.
Judging a flavor as the best is obviously subjective, but some studies suggest an affinity for pink and red food items may be a psychologically ingrained preference. In fact, the perception of flavor based on color can also play a role. Considering the long-held popularity of strawberry bonbons and similarly flavored candies, it's clear that this classic choice is, usually, a winning one.