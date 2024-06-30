The Unexpected Candy You Should Roast Over The Campfire

With summertime comes the official camping trip season, and one of the best traditions to celebrate while in the great outdoors is roasting some marshmallows around the campfire. While combining those marshmallows with chocolate and graham crackers is a perpetually flawless creation, it's always fun to think about different ingredients that can upgrade your s'mores. Or you can even experiment with entirely different alternatives to roast for warm, caramelized goodness, like glazed donuts. An exciting and extra colorful campfire option has entered the chat: Starburst candies.

Like marshmallows, Starbursts contain gelatin. Made from animal collagen, gelatin is what creates that ooey, gooey, and even jiggly texture. When you think about it, both marshmallows and Starbursts have that dense yet springy chew to them. When marshmallows go over the open flame of a campfire, their exteriors brown and crisp, and the gelatin inside creates a satisfyingly sweet goo. This is what happens with Starbursts: When roasted, their outside becomes like a candy shell to crack into, and when you do, you find a fruity, sugary, stretchy interior reminiscent of saltwater taffy.

All you need to seriously update your favorite camping ritual is the same kind of metal skewers you'd use with marshmallows. Carefully hold the skewer over the fire until the Starbursts start to drip — that means they're ready. Make sure you let them cool for at least two minutes before enjoying them, as they will be extremely hot.