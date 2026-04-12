12 Mexican Foods To Buy At Walmart, And 4 To Skip

Wish you were on vacation south of the border, squeezing a lime over mouthwatering food? That's where I want to be. But when time and money prevent that, I instead snack on Mexican foods in my kitchen — many of which I discovered at my local Walmart.

Of course, not Mexican item sold by the chain passes muster. With that in mind, I untangled which Mexican foods sold by Walmart are worth buying so you don't have to do the work. I tried 16 Mexican foods regularly stocked on Walmart shelves, evaluating each on flavor and texture.

The more novel the taste, the more I liked it (anything too salty didn't get my approval). Ingredients and dishes with the expected texture did better than those that were too soupy, gooey, or chewy. Without further ado, here are Mexican foods from Walmart you should consider purchasing, and those you should avoid.