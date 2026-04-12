The 24-Hour Rule You Can't Break When Using A Ninja CREAMi

If you are no stranger to sweet treats, you may have considered purchasing an ice cream machine to churn out your favorite flavors at home. Luckily for us, Ninja has made waves with its simple-to-use, at-home ice cream machine: the Ninja CREAMi. I had a chance to try this machine and have learned all of the tricks for making the most out of the machine. I also spoke with Rachel Buck, Ninja's test kitchen manager, who only confirmed one of my biggest gripes with it.

The Ninja CREAMi doesn't make ice cream as instantaneously as its marketing may make it seem. As Buck explained, the ice cream pints have to be frozen for at least 24 hours before they can be spun into ice cream. So, if you have a craving for ice cream at 5 p.m., you can't have a bowl ready until around 5:10 p.m. the next day. This is because the settings on the ice cream machine are calibrated based on the composition of the dessert, whether ice cream, sorbet, gelato, or light ice cream.

Rather than churning ice cream like a standard machine does, the Ninja CREAMi pushes a Creamerizer paddle into the block to shave it based on the settings. If the block isn't frozen hard enough, the block won't shave properly, resulting in a poorly textured ice cream.