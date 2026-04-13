The 8 Best Gluten-Free Bakeries In Los Angeles
If you're on a gluten-free diet, you know that finding gluten-free baked goods (especially ones that actually taste good) can be a difficult venture. Over the past few years, however, a lot of gluten-free dedicated restaurants and bakeries have popped up throughout the country. I'm located in New York City, and have been able to find a ton of amazing places to cure my sweet tooth.
I've also spent a lot of extended time in Los Angeles, and have gotten to try quite a few gluten-free dedicated bakeries over on the West Coast. I've noticed that while I love the bakeries of this kind in New York, Los Angeles has certain gluten-free baked goods that aren't as commonly found on the East Coast, like donuts. Ultimately, I came up with a list of eight gluten-free bakeries that are a must-visit in Los Angeles. Most are spots that I've been to myself, and others are bakeries that I have on my bucket list for my next visit. Enjoy!
Modern Bread and Bagel
Modern Bread and Bagel is a gluten-free shop that started in New York City. It has since expanded all the way to the West Coast as well, with three locations in Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Silver Lake, and Santa Monica. It was originally created by Orly Gottesman, a woman passionate about baking, who wanted her husband, who has celiac disease, to experience high-quality gluten-free baked goods. After living in multiple major cities across the world, the couple settled in NYC, where Modern Bread and Bagel began.
While it's one of my favorite places for gluten-free pizza in NYC, the pastries here are truly off the charts — and the L.A. locations are just as good. What I particularly love about this bakery is that there is always such a large selection available. On any given day, there are different flavors of donuts, cupcakes, cookies, and croissants. There are also more unique pastries (that aren't easy to find in a gluten-free version) like crumb cake, macaroon brownies, and my absolute favorite, the chocolate zucchini bread.
As the name suggests, there are also bagels sold at this bakery. Many of us gluten-free folks feel left out when it comes to picking up a simple bagel with cream cheese or an egg sandwich on a bagel, so if you're in L.A., you'll have three different locations to get that breakfast fix. These are some of my favorite bagels I've ever had, and they truly don't taste gluten-free at all.
Multiple locations
Sweet E's Bakeshop
When it comes to getting a cake for someone who is gluten-free, it's not an easy feat. I attended a birthday party for a gluten-free friend, and when the cake was brought out, I couldn't believe my eyes. It turns out it was from Sweet E's Bakeshop, a shop in Los Angeles that primarily makes custom cakes. Now, this shop isn't entirely gluten-free, but it offers a wide variety of options for those who require such a diet. While there is a physical location, you do have to order for next-day pick-up or delivery. Walk-ins aren't accepted.
If you look at the bakeshop's online catalog, you can find practically any of its famously designed cakes that can be made gluten-free — like the ultimate confetti birthday cake that I had, or other flavorful and fun options. The shop also takes personal orders, so if there's anything you want to be made gluten-free, that can be arranged.
Sweet E's Bakeshop claims to have perfected gluten-free (and dairy-free) baking, simply because the bakery that people with food allergies deserve to eat delicious treats as well. I can attest to this statement because the cake that I had from Sweet E's was almost too good to be true. It was moist, flavorful, and didn't fall apart. Plus, it was gorgeous to look at, which is always important for a special event.
(323) 422-8885
14845 Oxnard St, Van Nuys, CA 91411
Erin Mckenna's Bakery
Gluten-free bakeries have definitely become more popular in the last few years, but one bakery that has been serving the gluten-free community for a while is Erin McKenna's Bakery. It originally opened in 2005, and currently has one location in Los Angeles and one in Disney Springs, Orlando. I actually haven't been to the L.A. location, but the Disney Springs spot is one of my favorite places to get gluten-free treats in Disney World.
This is a great one-stop shop type of bakery, where you can find lots of classic baked goods. Chocolate chip cookies, assorted donuts, brownies, cupcakes, and full-sized cakes are just a few examples of what you can get here. One of my favorite things to pick up at Erin McKenna's is the thin mint cookies. These are modeled after the famous Girl Scout cookies, which sadly have gluten, so I always take advantage of the chance to eat these nostalgic-tasting cookies. They honestly taste just like I remember the Girl Scouts version to taste: Crispy when you bite into them, rich with chocolate flavor, and a sprinkle of mint that lightens up each bite.
Multiple locations
Kirari West Bakery
I'm a huge fan of exploring bakeries that offer a different type of cuisine. In the gluten-free world, however, that's much easier said than done. One spot that I've been eager to try is Kirari West Bakery, which is a Japanese bakery located in the Redondo Beach area of Los Angeles. It was created by Chef Hiro Saito, who moved to the U.S. from Japan when he graduated high school. Eventually, he learned that many people can't tolerate gluten, so he created this bakery to allow gluten-free people to enjoy delicious baked goods.
I first heard about this bakery by seeing videos on TikTok of gluten-free Los Angeles creators sharing their treats from the shop. Just from the videos alone, I can tell that these must be great-quality desserts. I went ahead and read many reviews online, and regular, everyday customers seem just as pleased as the TikTokers. They mention things like how soft and moist the cookies are, how unique the almond brioche is, and how the custard puff is light and fluffy. Not only do these gluten-free options sound delicious to me, but the descriptions are a true testament to the quality, as the traits "moist" and "fluffy" are difficult to achieve in the gluten-free baking space.
(310) 376-5313
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Truman's Bakery
One gluten-free baked good that is not a common find is a cinnamon roll. I can probably count on one hand how many times I've actually seen them being sold in a bakery. That's why when I heard about Truman's Bakery in Los Angeles, I knew I had to go. I went to the bakery specifically for this coveted item, and I wasn't disappointed in the slightest. It was extremely pillowy in texture, the icing was perfectly melted over top, it was gooey and decadent on the inside, and the bread didn't at all taste mealy or crumbly, as some gluten-free breads do. I was in absolute heaven.
This bakery, like many others on the list, sells a large variety of gluten-free baked goods. You can expect to find cookies, bagels, and even freshly baked bread here. It actually first began as a donut shop called Fronuts, and only expanded into a full bakeshop in 2026. So, if you're looking for some solid gluten-free donuts as well, this could be the shop for you.
(323) 592-3075
8104 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Levant Bistro + Bake Shop
Another gluten-free bakery in Los Angeles that's on my bucket list is Levant Bistro + Bake Shop. This is both a place to get full meals as well as baked goods, and as the name suggests, it primarily specializes in Lebanese cuisine. It was founded by Anita Khalek, who grew up in Lebanon. She was always passionate about food, and for many years had a blog dedicated to her favorite recipes that she would make. As she got older, she learned that she had many food intolerances, and decided to open up a restaurant that would cater to people who needed a safe place to eat — gluten-free, organic, and with many vegan, dairy-free, nut-free, and egg-free options as well.
On both Google Reviews and Yelp, Levant Bistro + Bake Shop has hundreds of reviews, giving it an average rating of over 4.5 stars. You can enjoy the baked goods either at the sit-down restaurant or you can get items to go at the bakery. There are things like carrot cake cupcakes, jam cookies, and brookies (a brownie and a cookie mixed together). You can also get unique breads like olive bread, feta jalapeño bread, and garlic herb bread. For the sit-down restaurant, one star item on the menu is the gluten-free pancakes. I've seen multiple videos and pictures, and while they look incredibly fluffy and delicious, the reviews are always positive as well.
(213) 538-2685
2112 Sunset Blvd, Suite JKL, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cake Girl
I love getting recommendations from gluten-free TikTokers online. That's how I found out about Cake Girl, a trendy and adorable shop to get gluten-free cakes, donuts, brownies, and cookies. What first drew my attention to this shop, however, is where it's located. It's actually hidden in an old pharmacy in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. The pharmacy looks like any other pharmacy, with aisles of things to buy. On the side of the store, the bakeshop has a long counter where you can sit and enjoy baked treats, or order to take away.
Everything on the menu at Cake Girl is gluten-free, but also vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and mostly nut-free. It's a great spot to buy a cake if you have people in your circle who have food allergies, since it practically covers all of the bases. While some people may be turned off by the limitations that this may pose, reviewers say that the quality is top-tier. On Yelp, customers share how moist the cake is and how creamy and rich the frosting is on the cakes and cupcakes. People on Google Reviews share similar positive sentiments, saying that the brownies were rich in texture and that every pastry tastes extremely fresh.
(323) 305-4623
2100 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Twice Baked Baking Company
If you're over in Long Beach, California, the only gluten-free bakery in the area is Twice Baked Baking Company. Luckily, it's also one of my favorite bakeries in Los Angeles. The bakery first opened in 2012 and was created by a woman named Dahlia Villegas. She and her family have always been very into baking, and when her husband had to start eating a gluten-free diet, she began experimenting with turning her favorite recipes into gluten-free versions. From there, Twice Baked was born.
At the bakery, you can treat yourself to muffins, cookies, cupcakes, and bundt cakes. There are also hard-to-find gluten-free items, like biscotti and cheesecake. To this day, this is the only place that I have found biscotti without gluten. It was crunchy when I first bit into it, but then perfectly chewy as I chowed down. As for the cheesecake, I ordered a mini one just for myself. The crust was crumbly and flavorful, which paired perfectly with the smooth and dense cheesecake base. While I only got to visit here once, I will make it a point to visit again if I'm ever back in the area. Everything felt high-quality and safe for people with celiac disease, and I found the prices to be fair as well.
(562) 343-5715
8185 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90808
Methodology
When choosing the best gluten-free bakeries in Los Angeles, I was able to use my own experiences exploring bakeries in the area, and also used resources online like TikTok, Yelp, and Google Reviews. I've spent extended periods of time in Los Angeles multiple times over the past decade, so I feel confident in my lay of the land gluten-free-wise.
I began the list with all of the gluten-free bakeries that I've personally been to, where I genuinely enjoyed what I tasted. Then, I researched other spots around town that had positive reviews and seemed like a place worth making the effort to visit. All of them had an average of 4.5 stars and above on review sites. Some of these I already had on my radar, and some I learned of for the first time. Ultimately, I came up with eight solid gluten-free bakeries in Los Angeles that I'm confident you will enjoy.