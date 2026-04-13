The 8 Best Gluten-Free Bakeries In Los Angeles

Modern Bread and Bagel is a gluten-free shop that started in New York City. It has since expanded all the way to the West Coast as well, with three locations in Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Silver Lake, and Santa Monica. It was originally created by Orly Gottesman, a woman passionate about baking, who wanted her husband, who has celiac disease, to experience high-quality gluten-free baked goods. After living in multiple major cities across the world, the couple settled in NYC, where Modern Bread and Bagel began.

While it's one of my favorite places for gluten-free pizza in NYC, the pastries here are truly off the charts — and the L.A. locations are just as good. What I particularly love about this bakery is that there is always such a large selection available. On any given day, there are different flavors of donuts, cupcakes, cookies, and croissants. There are also more unique pastries (that aren't easy to find in a gluten-free version) like crumb cake, macaroon brownies, and my absolute favorite, the chocolate zucchini bread.

As the name suggests, there are also bagels sold at this bakery. Many of us gluten-free folks feel left out when it comes to picking up a simple bagel with cream cheese or an egg sandwich on a bagel, so if you're in L.A., you'll have three different locations to get that breakfast fix. These are some of my favorite bagels I've ever had, and they truly don't taste gluten-free at all.

modernbreadandbagel.com

Multiple locations