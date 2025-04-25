12 Gluten-Free Foods That You Need To Try At Disney World

Disney World tends to go above and beyond when it comes to anything in its parks — from the iconic rides to the popular restaurants and overall magical ambiance; there is so much to appreciate. As a long-time Disney World visitor, I was extremely hesitant about what my experience would be like once I had to start eating gluten-free. Would I be able to enjoy some of my favorite iconic Disney snacks? Would I go hungry during a day in the parks? I then found out that eating gluten-free in Disney World is not only nothing to worry about, but it ended up being one of the best experiences I've had on a vacation when it came to food.

Disney is extremely conscientious when it comes to being aware of food allergies, including gluten. Most of the time, when you order something gluten-free in the parks, you'll get it delivered to you on a purple tray — that way, you know that your meal is indeed gluten-free. Other times, they place a little toothpick into the food that says "allergy." Most of the time, the gluten-free food at Disney is celiac-safe, as they use separate fryers or preparation areas. To be safe, always check with your server to make sure that there is no cross-contamination if you have celiac disease or are extra sensitive. Now, get ready to learn about the mouthwatering, delicious treats that you can get gluten-free all over Walt Disney World.