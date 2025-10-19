10 Gluten-Free TikTokers You Need To Follow Right Now
TikTok is an app that people visit for a variety of reasons, whether that be for pure entertainment, information about a certain subject, or recipe ideas — the topics that you can find on TikTok can be truly endless. If you're gluten-free, you may not know that there are hundreds of creators on the app that share incredible content that can help you on a daily basis.
One thing about having to live a gluten-free lifestyle (whether you have Celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity) is that it can feel very isolating. It makes it difficult to grocery shop, eat at restaurants or fast food spots, enjoy parties, or even travel. On TikTok, the community of gluten-free users is large, and people can find solace in each other by sharing various types of content about the lifestyle.
We decided to highlight gluten-free TikTokers that we think you should follow right now. Each account offers something valuable and unique, and will help to make your TikTok feed well-rounded with gluten-free creators. Some specialize in eating at chain restaurants, others are grocery store connoisseurs, and many share relatable content in the form of trends that'll make you feel less alone. All in all, you'll gain some great knowledge and insights about living with a gluten-free diet, while also being entertained along the way.
The Loopy Whisk
The Loopy Whisk, whose real name is Katarina Cermelj, is an incredibly successful TikToker with 1.2 million followers. She considers herself to be a food science nerd, and she uses her knowledge on that subject to create gluten-free dishes — mostly items that she bakes. A lot of people have issues when trying to translate regular baking recipes into gluten-free ones, simply because the absence of gluten can make a baked good flaky, crumbly, or not as moist. Cermelj has perfected her recipes, and shares them in daily videos.
You can expect a few different style videos from Cermelj, and all of them are created with very high quality. Sometimes, she makes montage videos of herself baking a product and overlays a calming-style music overtop. Other times, she creates a voiceover for her videos where she goes into a deeper explanation of how she made the recipe. The recipes for everything she makes can be found at the link in her bio.
Cermelj is also the author of her very own cookbook called "The Elements of Baking," which covers a large variety of recipes and makes them gluten-free, dairy free, egg free, or vegan. The goal of the book is to help people at home learn how to translate recipes by using simple scientific principals, all in an approachable way.
Eat Gluten Free With Me
Lauren Murawski, a TikTok creator based in New York City who goes by @eatglutenfreewithme, is an incredibly relatable person to follow. Her content is more realistic and lifestyle based, and she covers a variety of topics within the gluten-free world. She has Celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and Crohn's disease, so she's no stranger to the hardships of finding food that doesn't make her feel sick.
One type of content that Murawski shares is unfiltered, honest videos that show the true ups and downs and having to eat gluten-free. Through various TikTok trends, she'll often share her innermost thoughts and struggles, helping her audience to feel like they aren't struggling alone with similar issues. She also shares a series called "I got glutened" where she shares situations where she accidentally consumed gluten. She shares where it happened, her symptoms and reactions, and how she worked through it.
Along with the relatable content, Murawski's page is a great spot to find gluten-free recipes, as well as spots in New York City to get a delicious gluten-free meal. Her recipes tend to be very simple and straightforward, making it very attainable for her followers to do. She even says that she hates cooking a meal that takes more than one pan, so you know that these are simple yet effective recipes.
Phil Hates Gluten
With a hilarious name that all gluten-free eaters will relate to, Phil Hates Gluten is an account that is equally as entertaining as it is informative. Based in Boston, Phil creates content that is slightly chaotic (in the best way possible), and he mainly specializes in gluten-free foods that you can find at various grocery stores. One of his main types of content is giving tips to people who are new to the gluten-free world, and he calls his series "gluten-free beginner swaps," which helps to guide people to great brands that create gluten-free versions of some of their favorite foods.
He also does other themed videos related to grocery store foods, like a full day of gluten-free meals from Stop & Shop. One of his most popular types of videos are from a series he calls "make it gluten free," where he picks popular grocery store foods, films hilarious video clips to dramatic music, and begs the brands to make a gluten-free version. We're not sure if he's ever been successful in his begging, however we truly hope so — he's got some great ideas.
Along with Phil Hates Gluten's expertise on all things gluten-free grocery store items, he also has great recommendations for gluten-free meals around the Boston area. He also travels quite often, and you can find highlights on his page for places like Denver, Las Vegas, Italy, Greece, New York City, and even content from a Celiac cruise that he went on.
Celiac Sarah Explores
Traveling when you follow a gluten-free diet can be incredibly daunting. It's hard to know if you'll be able to find a safe meal, deal with language barriers, and many feel stressed when making sure the other people that they're traveling with enjoy their meals, too. While we definitely recommend packing gluten-free snacks for your travels, we also recommend following Celiac Sarah Explores on TikTok.
What we think is so useful about Sarah's account is that she completely demystifies the idea of traveling while eating gluten-free. So far, she's visited 32 countries, and shows her audience all of the food that she eats along the way. She organizes her page with playlists, allowing people to click on whichever country or city they're looking for gluten-free recommendations for. From Japan, The Bahamas, Paris, and everywhere in between, this is definitely a great resource for those who are planning on traveling.
Sarah's videos tend to be very upbeat and inspiring, and she covers styles like daily eating video blogs, tips shared through TikTok trends, and roundups of her favorite foods she's eaten around the world. Even if you don't plan on traveling yourself, her content is still incredibly entertaining, and it almost feels as if you are traveling right alongside her.
No Gluten Gabby
If you're looking for a lifestyle TikToker who shows the ins and outs of everyday life with a gluten-free diet, No Gluten Gabby could be the account for you. A young adult who loves to create video blogs from her day to day, Gabby shows that life with a gluten-free diet doesn't have to be as hard as many people think. She has Celiac disease, and a lot of her content is created to help people understand the illness. In one video, she shares an analogy that she uses to explain Celiac disease to people who don't have it. The comments of this video are filled with people saying that they have sent it to their friends and family, in hopes that it'll make them understand the severity of the disease better.
Beyond providing informational content, No Gluten Gabby also shares entertaining videos of herself doing daily tasks like grocery shopping, making gluten-free meals, and going out to eat. She also participates in TikTok trends where she spins the trends to be related to the gluten-free life. Some of these trends include tips and tricks for gluten-free people, while others provide relatable and funny content. Passionate about supporting everyone with Celiac, she even has partnered with The Celiac Foundation to create a support group for teens, which has been hosted on Zoom.
Chronically Gluten Free
For an account that offers great gluten-free recipes and grocery store hauls, we recommend following Chronically Gluten Free. Run by Angela, she creates videos where she talks directly to the camera, engaging her audience in an authentic and personal way. One of her most popular types of videos are those where she does grocery hauls. She covers stores like Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and more. In the hauls, she explains why she got certain items, what's exciting about them, and if they're a new find or a staple favorite of hers. Engaging and informative, these videos are always loved by her followers.
Beyond showing full grocery hauls, Angela also shares videos on just one specific grocery item at a time. Usually if it's a new gluten-free item that has hit store shelves, or it's something she hasn't tried yet, she loves to share her opinion on products with her fans. She taste-tests these items right on camera, showing her unfiltered reaction. She also touches on content that covers her favorite recipes, general information on Celiac disease, tips for not "getting glutened," and raises awareness on common products that secretly hide gluten. A one stop shop for lots of great content on everything eating gluten-free, we definitely think you should give her a follow.
Feelin' Fab With Kayla
Feelin' Fab With Kayla has a very curated, aesthetically pleasing, and insightful profile. She is a certified holistic nutritionist, eats gluten-free, and specializes in what she calls "healthy meal preps." She often creates videos that show herself making a week of meal preps, where she films different stages of her prepping the food, cooking the meals, and organizing them into containers to store in the refrigerator. These videos are often accompanied by music to set the vibe, and text is overlaid over each recipe so the viewers can make each meal themselves, as well.
What's enjoyable about Kayla's meal preparations are that they aren't boring, repetitive meals. She tends to use a large variety of flavors, making meals each week with all different types of meats, vegetables, starches, spices, and seasonings. Some of her standout meal preps are crockpot shredded beef that can be used for tacos, nachos, or whatever else you'd want to make, Mediterranean chickpea salad, and pizza pasta salad. While keeping everything gluten-free, she also tends to make high-protein meals, which is great for people who have active lifestyles.
Whether you are needing breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack ideas — there are endless recipes on this TikTok page to keep you going for months and months. She is also a mother, and has made a lot of content on meals for pregnant people, as well. Covering lots of bases here, we think Feelin' Fab With Kayla could be a great addition to your TikTok feed.
Claudia Harrington
If you're a fan of following accounts of private chefs on TikTok, you're going to love Claudia Harrington. Watching her videos feels like you're watching an episode of a show on The Food Network. It's filled with high-quality shots of the process of each meal that she makes, is filmed in a beautiful kitchen, and she accompanies each video with either soothing music or a calming voiceover. Harrington has a running joke on her page that she is her parent's private chef, and she creates her content in a way that you would think she was truly a hired professional, making meals each day for a family.
Of course, everything that Harrington makes on her page is gluten-free. She creates content equally between gluten-free baked goods and full gluten-free meals, leaving her viewers with an endless list of gluten-free goodies to make. She always includes the full recipes for what she makes on her Substack, as well. With such great recipes to share, an impeccable eye for filming and editing, and a beautiful space in which she films, this account is enjoyable even for those that don't plan on cooking a single thing that she shows. You can get sucked in for hours, just scrolling through the satisfying cooking videos that she posts.
The Celiac Shift
As a parent, it can be extremely hard if you find out that your child has to eat a strict diet due to allergy or illness. For children who have been diagnosed with Celiac disease, The Celiac Shift on TikTok is an incredibly useful resource. This account is run by a mother who has a child with Celiac disease, and her content focuses on coaching other parents through this significant lifestyle switch once a child is diagnosed.
One useful type of content that The Celiac Shift shares is practical tips that can help parents navigate the gluten-free world. From advice on safe Halloween candy, logistics for children with Celiac attending school, to general motivation for parents, this content is made with the parent's best interest in mind. The mother also shares videos of her child showing him ordering his meal at a restaurant, confidently explaining Celiac to the waiters, to help to illustrate to parents ways to empower their own children. The account also shows a candid look into the life of a family with a child who has Celiac, and all of the navigating, ups and downs, and everything in between that the whole family must go through to successfully support the gluten-free child.
Celiac With Kayla
Keeping tabs of all the things that gluten can hide in can be a daunting task, which is why we love accounts like Celiac With Kayla that push all of that information to the forefront. The goal of Kayla King's profile is to help people eat confidently with Celiac disease, and she helps to do that by pointing out certain foods or items that have gluten in them — a lot of times very unexpectedly.
In some videos, she discusses food items at fast food chains that may seem gluten-free, but she goes the extra mile to go to the restaurant and find out how exactly they prepare and make the food item. For example, King discovered at Dunkin' Donuts that the hash browns are not considered Celiac-safe, since they are made in the same oven as other gluten-containing foods. She also shares tips and tricks for chain restaurants where she has successfully been able to order a meal to be Celiac-safe, helping others know where it's possible to get a safe gluten-free meal and where it's not.
While Celiac With Kayla is a great place for informative content, she also provides great entertainment, as well. Many of her videos follow TikTok trends, creating funny and relatable content for gluten-free people. She also shares grocery store hauls, taste-tests, and travel videos.