10 Gluten-Free TikTokers You Need To Follow Right Now

TikTok is an app that people visit for a variety of reasons, whether that be for pure entertainment, information about a certain subject, or recipe ideas — the topics that you can find on TikTok can be truly endless. If you're gluten-free, you may not know that there are hundreds of creators on the app that share incredible content that can help you on a daily basis.

One thing about having to live a gluten-free lifestyle (whether you have Celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity) is that it can feel very isolating. It makes it difficult to grocery shop, eat at restaurants or fast food spots, enjoy parties, or even travel. On TikTok, the community of gluten-free users is large, and people can find solace in each other by sharing various types of content about the lifestyle.

We decided to highlight gluten-free TikTokers that we think you should follow right now. Each account offers something valuable and unique, and will help to make your TikTok feed well-rounded with gluten-free creators. Some specialize in eating at chain restaurants, others are grocery store connoisseurs, and many share relatable content in the form of trends that'll make you feel less alone. All in all, you'll gain some great knowledge and insights about living with a gluten-free diet, while also being entertained along the way.