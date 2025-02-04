The Absolute Best Spots For Gluten-Free Pasta In NYC
One of the most heart-wrenching realities when starting a gluten-free lifestyle is the fact that you won't be able to enjoy many amazing pasta dishes while out at restaurants. Luckily, many restaurants have become a lot more inclusive when it comes to food allergies, and that includes gluten-free options. Now, not every pasta is created equal. There is an art to making gluten-free food alternatives, and some people have mastered it, while others have not. The trademark of a great gluten-free pasta is one that doesn't fall apart easily, doesn't have a mealy texture, or isn't too tough to chew.
As a New York City dweller who eats gluten-free, I am constantly on the hunt for places that offer pasta that I can eat that actually taste good. I am excited to share with you some of my favorite spots, some of my gluten-free friend's favorite restaurants, as well as a few other options that are holding space in my "want-to-go" section on Google Maps. These recommendations come from New York City gluten-free eating social media accounts as well as other online reviews. All in all, you'll be left with many great options scattered around Manhattan to enjoy your pasta in allergen-free peace.
Aunt Jake's
Starting off with my absolute favorite restaurant for gluten-free pasta, we have Aunt Jake's. Aunt Jake's is a small and cozy restaurant located in the Upper East Side. The size and decor almost feels like you're visiting someone's house in the suburbs, which is a nice escape from the bustling city streets and cookie-cutter apartments. The pasta at Aunt Jake's is made fresh daily, and that includes the gluten-free options as well.
On the menu, you can create your own pasta. For gluten-free options, you can choose between butternut squash noodles or rigati. Then, for the sauces, you can choose between seven different options, all of which cover a wide variety of flavor pallets. My go-to's are the cacio e pepe and spicy alla vodka. They are both incredibly flavorful, and always mesh with the rigati noodles perfectly. The noodles themselves are very sturdy, which I enjoy from that shape, gluten-free or not. It almost tricks your brain into thinking that they're completely normal noodles. The first time I visited Aunt Jake's, I anxiously had to ask the waiter to confirm that my dish was really gluten-free, because I could barely believe it!
Aunt Jake's also has a pasta making class, which is an incredible immersive experience. You're able to tell them you're gluten-free, and they can have you make your very own gluten-free pasta during the class. Then you cook it, choose your sauce, and enjoy!
(917) 261-5040
1555 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Bistango
Bistango has been on my "want-to-go" list for quite some time. Located in the Kimberly Hotel in Midtown East, this is more of a fine-dining, upscale restaurant. With white tablecloths and sleek decor, this is the perfect place for a special occasion. The restaurant proudly shares that the menu has gluten-free options right on the website homepage, which already shows that care and thought is put into these offerings.
According to the menu, all items can be prepared gluten-free. Members on Google Maps have shared that they felt the restaurant staff was knowledgeable about food sensitivities and allergies, and that the restaurant is celiac-safe. There is even a separate kitchen where all of the gluten-free items are prepared. Overall, customers seem pleased with the large portion sizes — which can be another challenge for gluten-free alternatives. There are some mouth-watering pasta options, like pumpkin ravioli, sausage cavatelli, and mussels linguine. One of the most popular options on the menu is the lasagna bolognese. I haven't seen lasagna offered in gluten-free form at many restaurants, so that's definitely a dish to try!
(212) 888-4121
145 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022
Nizza
Right in the middle of Hells Kitchen and steps away from the Broadway theatre district, you'll find Nizza. This is one of my go-to spots for before or after a show, and it always hits the spot. One of my favorite things about Nizza is that when you enter the restaurant, the waiters ask if anyone in your party is gluten-free. If there is, they will hand those people a completely gluten-free menu. This takes away the stress of combing through the menu to find what you can and can't eat.
As you enjoy the delicious gluten-free bread appetizer that gets delivered to your table immediately, you'll get to choose your pasta. There are seven main pasta dishes to choose from, and I've tried about half of them. Every dish I've had was absolutely delicious, however, the one that I order time and time again is the spicy rigatoni vodka. This dish is perfectly creamy, has a balanced amount of spiciness, and the noodles don't stand out in a negative way at all. Nizza uses imported Italian corn pasta, which is something that I've never found in any grocery store here in the U.S. to make myself. I always feel satisfied and happy with my meals here, and with it being in such a central tourist location, it's a spot I definitely recommend for people who are visiting the city.
(212) 956-1800
630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
La Pecora Bianca
La Pecora Bianca is a chain Italian restaurant that has six locations throughout Manhattan. This in itself is a huge plus because almost no matter where you are in the city, you will be able to get to a La Pecora Bianca location fairly quickly. The restaurant has a trendy and modern decor style to it, making it the perfect spot for an aesthetically pleasing photo. Beyond that, the pasta dishes are just as beautiful looking as the decor.
Nikki Sussman, a gluten-free friend of mine, shared that La Pecora Bianca is one of her favorite places to get pasta in the city. She said, "I'm pretty sure most of their sauces can be made gluten-free, it doesn't fall apart like other pastas either. Super fun that you can add burrata on top of any dish!" Other gluten-free eaters from the site Find Me Gluten Free have found this a great spot as well, sharing that the pasta dishes were absolutely delicious. Many have also shared appreciation for the fact that the kitchen uses separate pots to make the gluten-free pastas, ensuring that there is no cross-contamination.
Multiple Locations
Wild
Wild is a completely gluten-free restaurant that has two locations in New York City — the West Village and Park Slope. I've been to the West Village location, and I absolutely love everything from the service, the decor, and the food. There's something to be said about the comfort that a gluten-free eater feels when visiting a restaurant that is 100% gluten-free. The West Village location is quite small, and it features brick walls, dark wood tables that are very close together, and warm lights that fill the space. It feels like a restaurant that you'd see in a romantic comedy based in New York City.
When I visited Wild, I ordered the chicken parmigiano. This comes on a beautiful bed of spaghetti that's smothered in a zesty marinara sauce. I loved how the spaghetti didn't fall apart while I twirled it around my fork, yet it wasn't too sturdy, either. The breaded chicken on top is what gluten-free dreams are made of, with the perfect amount of crunch and flavor with every bite. I enjoyed getting to pair a gluten-free pasta with a gluten-free breaded chicken — something that you wouldn't be able to find at many restaurants. My friend ordered the rigatoni meatball, which I tried a taste of as well. The rigatoni was perfectly cooked, and the meatballs were filling and flavorful. We were both able to box our meals since the serving sizes are so large.
(212) 929-2920
535 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Senza Gluten
Senza Gluten, which means without gluten in Italian, is a dedicated gluten-free restaurant located in Greenwich Village. Since 2014, this restaurant has been serving the celiac and gluten-free community of New York City, providing a safe space where the fear of cross-contamination is a thing of the past. The restaurant has a very classic feel to it, with old wooden tables, small lamp-like chandeliers strewn throughout, and outdoor tables available as well. It's almost like you're being transported to a restaurant in a quaint Italian village.
This restaurant came as a recommendation from my gluten-free friend, Nikki Sussman. She shared, "Senza Gluten is amazing, tastes authentic and really can't tell it's gluten-free, great texture and never too salty either." Customers on Google Maps agree, with multiple comments about how this is one of the best gluten-free restaurants in the entire country. Others share that it's even a great place to take people who don't eat gluten-free because you can't tell the difference in the food.
The menu has close to 10 options for pastas, most of which are classic Italian dishes. Some examples are the penne pomodoro and spaghetti all'Amatriciana, both dishes which originated in Italy hundreds of years ago.
(212) 475-7775
206 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012
L'Artusi
L'Artusi is an incredibly popular restaurant in New York City, located in the West Village. Many people tend to hustle for reservations ahead of time if they want to dine at a table for dinner here, even though the restaurant holds up to 110 people at one time across its two floors. Although it's not one of the hardest reservations to get in New York City, you still have to plan ahead. It has a modern and sleek style, with an open kitchen where you can see the chefs at work. It's a tad expensive, with the average person spending between $50-100.
I've seen many gluten-free social media accounts that I follow recommend L'Artusi sharing that it's a great place to have a fancy meal in a gorgeous setting where the gluten-free options are top-tier. Members on Find Me Gluten Free shared that the staff is knowledgeable about gluten allergies, that everything is prepared separately, and that the gluten-free pasta is made fresh in house. Every pasta dish can be made gluten-free, and the menu has delicious options. I've been eyeing the pici nero, which is made with crab, Calabrian chili, garlic, and tomato. Although I love a classic Italian dish, finding new and exciting ones like they offer at L'Artusi in gluten-free form sounds like a great way to spend an evening.
(212) 255-5757
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
Uva Next Door
Uva Next Door is located on the Upper East Side. It's a dimly lit, chic, and cozy restaurant that also doubles as a cocktail bar. This is one of my favorite spots to go to for a solo date or to catch up with a friend — especially on a Monday, for its "Martini Monday" where you can get $4 martinis. This deal is unheard of in New York City, so I'm a huge fan. To go with my martini, I usually choose between the gluten-free pizza (one of the best in New York City) or the pasta.
Every single pasta dish on the menu can be made gluten-free, however, there is an extra charge of $2. There's a great variety in the pasta offerings here, and my absolute favorite is the lamb ragu pappardelle. It's a hearty, savory dish that has the perfect amount of flavor in the sauce but not too much where it overpowers the lamb. As for the noodles themselves, they're made in-house, and I always think that they taste wonderful. Overall, Uva Next Door is the perfect option if you're looking for a delicious meal, great cocktails, and a swanky vibe.
(917) 472-7921
1484 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10075
Friedman's
Friedman's is a gluten-free friendly restaurant. Not everything on the menu is gluten-free, however, 98% of the items can be made to be. It's a common place for people with celiac disease to go in the city, because the restaurant takes cross-contamination very seriously. It even serves any item that was made to be gluten-free with a little toothpick that says "gluten-free" on it. There are seven locations scattered throughout Manhattan, so it's also a great restaurant to know about,= as you're probably near one at any given moment while traipsing around the city.
Friedman's isn't an Italian restaurant, instead it offers a wide array of classic American dishes. There isn't a menu of pasta dishes either, however, the reason that Friedman's is on this list is for one amazing dish — its macaroni and cheese. This dish is decadently cheesy, the noodles are perfectly cooked to withstand the weight of the sauce, and the crispy top makes it feel like there's no possible way that it's gluten-free. Macaroni and cheese is extremely rare to find as a gluten-free offering, and the fact that Friedman's does it so well is masterful. If you're on the hunt for macaroni and cheese, trust me when I say that Friedman's won't disappoint.
Multiple locations
Gnoccheria East Village
Gnoccheria is a restaurant that has a menu completely centered around gnocchi. It's located in the lively East Village, and it has a very communal, joyous atmosphere. The walls are filled with wine bottles that are lit up with different colored display lights, trendy music floats through the air, and the staff is incredibly friendly. To match the enjoyable ambiance is the gluten-free potato gnocchi, which is one of the most decadent things I've ever eaten in my life.
On the menu, you can choose from a long list of sauces to go with the gluten-free potato gnocchi. There are options like a classic pomodoro sauce, pesto genovese, or burro and salvia (butter and sage). I went for the burrata sauce on my visit to Gnoccheria, which is $5 extra. This sauce is made with heavy cream, Parmigiano, and basil dressing. When this plate was brought to my table, I was immediately in heaven. It is one of the thickest, creamiest sauces I've ever laid my eyes on. As I tasted it, my taste buds truly didn't know what to do with the overwhelming overflow of flavors that they were experiencing. The pillowy, tender gnocchi matched with this sauce was truly something that can't be replicated. If you are looking for a truly special type of pasta dish, I highly recommend Gnoccheria.
(212) 254-3638
234 E 4th St, New York, NY 10009
Palma NYC
Palma NYC is very high on my "want-to-go" list. This restaurant is located on Cornelia Street in the West Village, steps away from Taylor Swift's famous apartment. This restaurant is truly one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city. It's small and cozy, with distressed wood tables, walls filled with elaborate greenery and flowers, and twinkling lights strewn throughout. This is definitely a place you'd want to save for a special occasion, with a reservation tightly secured.
I heard about Palma NYC from one of my most trusted sources for gluten-free spots throughout the city, NYCbutglutenfree on Instagram. She shared that Palma NYC is her number one gluten-free recommendation. She has tried many different pasta dishes at the restaurant, and shared that the gluten-free fettuccine is made with soft and ribbony noodles that you can pair with multiple types of sauces. Her favorite was the cacio e pepe ravioli, which she described as a melt-in-your-mouth dish. Other customers on Google Maps agree, sharing how shocked they were at the quality of the gluten-free pasta. According to the menu, the gluten-free pastas are an original recipe that Palma NYC created nearly a decade ago.
(212) 691-2223
28 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014
Agata and Valentina
One thing that we need more of in New York City are places to grab a quick bowl or serving of gluten-free pasta without having to pay full sit-down restaurant prices. This is where Agata and Valentina comes to save the day. This is an entirely gluten-free grocery store that also offers freshly made meals and bakery items daily. Located on the Upper East Side, this tiny gluten-free haven is rarely busy, and even has outdoor seating so you can enjoy one of the to-go meals immediately.
Many of the meal options change daily or weekly at Agata and Valentina, however, you can always find a few different pasta options to choose from. Generally, there will be offerings like ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and a wildcard pasta shape available — either in a pomodoro sauce or vodka sauce. Whenever I've picked up one of these dishes, they always hit the spot. The noodles have never disappointed in texture or taste, and the sauces are flavorful, stick to the pasta well, and are fresh.
(212) 452-0690
1513 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075
Methodology
As someone who has lived in New York for close to 10 years, but had to transition to gluten-free eating in the past three, I've been determined to find the best gluten-free pasta spots out there to fill my pasta void. This list features many of my favorite spots, places recommended to me by trusted friends, and a few restaurants that I've seen positive reviews on either social media, Google Maps, or findmeglutenfree.com. I made sure to showcase a variety of restaurants that offered different ambiances, price ranges, locations throughout Manhattan, and pasta varieties. This comprehensive list will provide you with tons of options that will fit any occasion or craving.