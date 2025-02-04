The Absolute Best Spots For Gluten-Free Pasta In NYC

Starting off with my absolute favorite restaurant for gluten-free pasta, we have Aunt Jake's. Aunt Jake's is a small and cozy restaurant located in the Upper East Side. The size and decor almost feels like you're visiting someone's house in the suburbs, which is a nice escape from the bustling city streets and cookie-cutter apartments. The pasta at Aunt Jake's is made fresh daily, and that includes the gluten-free options as well.

Advertisement

On the menu, you can create your own pasta. For gluten-free options, you can choose between butternut squash noodles or rigati. Then, for the sauces, you can choose between seven different options, all of which cover a wide variety of flavor pallets. My go-to's are the cacio e pepe and spicy alla vodka. They are both incredibly flavorful, and always mesh with the rigati noodles perfectly. The noodles themselves are very sturdy, which I enjoy from that shape, gluten-free or not. It almost tricks your brain into thinking that they're completely normal noodles. The first time I visited Aunt Jake's, I anxiously had to ask the waiter to confirm that my dish was really gluten-free, because I could barely believe it!

Advertisement

Aunt Jake's also has a pasta making class, which is an incredible immersive experience. You're able to tell them you're gluten-free, and they can have you make your very own gluten-free pasta during the class. Then you cook it, choose your sauce, and enjoy!

auntjakesnyc.com

(917) 261-5040

1555 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028